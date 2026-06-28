Dubai’s luxury home market drives demand for bespoke interiors

Homeowners seek more personalised living spaces over trend-driven designs
Dubai Demand for personalised luxury homes is reshaping the UAE’s interior design market, with more residents investing in bespoke furniture, curated artwork and collectible design as they settle in the country for the long term.
Riding this shift, Dubai-based design group Atelio has launched a new design model that combines furniture selection, art advisory and collectible design under one platform, reflecting changing preferences among homeowners, developers and hospitality operators looking to create more distinctive spaces.
The company says clients are increasingly moving away from trend-led interiors in favour of designs that reflect their lifestyles, combining craftsmanship, functionality and individuality.
The trend comes as the UAE’s luxury furniture market continues to expand alongside growth in premium residential developments and branded residences. Industry estimates project the market will reach around $1.03 billion by 2030, supported by rising demand from high-net-worth residents and property investors.
Part of the Dubai-based family office Vivium, founded by businessman and art patron Elie Khouri, Atelio works with architects, homeowners, developers and hospitality groups throughout the design process, from concept development to procurement and installation.
Elie Khouri, founder and chairman of Atelio, said the company aims to create interiors where furniture, art and collectible pieces work together to reflect the personality of the space rather than serving as stand-alone decorative elements.
The company has also expanded its warehouse capacity in the UAE to improve product availability and shorten delivery times as demand for premium interior projects grows.
According to CEO Ruggero Ottogalli, customers increasingly expect faster project completion alongside more personalised design advice, prompting the company to invest in local infrastructure instead of relying heavily on overseas inventories.
The company currently operates a number of exclusive brand showrooms in Duba. It also plans to open permanent UAE showrooms for Giorgetti, Rimadesio, Ralph Lauren Home and Boffi|DePadova before the end of 2026, with further expansion into Saudi Arabia also planned.
The expansion reflects broader growth in the GCC’s luxury home sector, where rising property investment and a growing base of long-term residents are driving demand for customised interior design solutions that prioritise quality and personal expression.