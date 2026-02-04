GOLD/FOREX
Buying an iPhone, Macbook or even a Rolex watch? Save on Indian customs duty with this new rule

Higher duty-free limits mean UAE travellers bring gadgets home with fewer customs charges

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Travelers go through a security screening, used for illustrative purposes.
Dubai: For Indian expats in the UAE, shopping abroad has always involved a trade-off between overseas savings and Indian customs duty. From February 2, 2026, that calculation tilts more clearly in the traveller’s favour.

India’s updated Customs Rules for 2026 raise the duty-free allowance for international passengers to Rs75,000, up from Rs50,000. The change applies to travellers arriving by air or sea and covers Indian residents, NRIs, and people of Indian origin.

For UAE-based flyers returning home, the higher threshold makes big-ticket purchases abroad easier to justify, particularly electronics and personal accessories.

What the higher limit allows

Travellers can now bring personal items worth up to Rs75,000 into India without paying customs duty. The allowance applies to goods carried in baggage for personal use, including smartphones, watches, clothing, footwear, and accessories.

Foreign tourists visiting India have a lower duty-free cap of Rs25,000. Infants are allowed only used personal items such as clothing. For frequent travellers from the UAE, the higher ceiling reduces the risk of unexpected duty payments at Indian airports.

Gadget buyers stand to gain

Electronics, especially smartphones, often cost less abroad than in India. With the expanded allowance, a significant portion of an iPhone’s price can now fall within the duty-free window.

If the total value of carried items exceeds Rs75,000, the excess attracts:

  • 10% customs duty

  • 10% social welfare surcharge on that duty

Earlier, the basic customs duty was 20%. The revised structure sharply reduces the cost of declaring high-value gadgets.

The lower duty applies to most personal imports, including smartphones, cameras, smartwatches, and select packaged food items. Cars, alcohol beyond permitted limits, tobacco, and restricted goods remain excluded.

One laptop or notebook can still be brought into India fully duty-free, separate from the Rs75,000 allowance. The exemption applies to travellers aged 18 and above and excludes airline crew. For many UAE travellers, this effectively creates two buckets: one laptop that does not count, and everything else that does.

What gets stopped most often

Customs checks focus on patterns and declared value. Customs officers most often flag:

  • Multiple sealed boxes of the same item

  • Undeclared phones or watches exceeding Rs 75,000

  • Liquor beyond permitted quantities

  • Flat-screen TVs

  • Gold bars and coins

  • Missing or unclear purchase invoices

What UAE travellers carry home

Electronics and luxury watches are common high-value purchases. Both qualify as personal imports and count toward the Rs 75,000 limit. Gold jewellery is permitted within limits for those who have lived abroad for over a year, while gold bars remain excluded. Perfumes and cosmetics qualify as personal items, though quantity matters. Liquor follows strict, separate limits.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
