Buying an iPhone, Macbook or even a Rolex watch? Save on Indian customs duty with this new rule

Dubai: For Indian expats in the UAE, shopping abroad has always involved a trade-off between overseas savings and Indian customs duty. From February 2, 2026, that calculation tilts more clearly in the traveller’s favour.

Foreign tourists visiting India have a lower duty-free cap of Rs25,000. Infants are allowed only used personal items such as clothing. For frequent travellers from the UAE, the higher ceiling reduces the risk of unexpected duty payments at Indian airports.

Travellers can now bring personal items worth up to Rs75,000 into India without paying customs duty. The allowance applies to goods carried in baggage for personal use, including smartphones, watches, clothing, footwear, and accessories.

India’s updated Customs Rules for 2026 raise the duty-free allowance for international passengers to Rs75,000, up from Rs50,000. The change applies to travellers arriving by air or sea and covers Indian residents, NRIs, and people of Indian origin.

One laptop or notebook can still be brought into India fully duty-free, separate from the Rs75,000 allowance. The exemption applies to travellers aged 18 and above and excludes airline crew. For many UAE travellers, this effectively creates two buckets: one laptop that does not count, and everything else that does.

Electronics, especially smartphones, often cost less abroad than in India. With the expanded allowance, a significant portion of an iPhone’s price can now fall within the duty-free window.

Electronics and luxury watches are common high-value purchases. Both qualify as personal imports and count toward the Rs 75,000 limit. Gold jewellery is permitted within limits for those who have lived abroad for over a year, while gold bars remain excluded. Perfumes and cosmetics qualify as personal items, though quantity matters. Liquor follows strict, separate limits.

