UAE faces nearly 150,000 cyberattacks everyday

The UAE recently repelled multiple cyberattacks targeting critical national infrastructure
Dubai: The UAE faces nearly 150,000 cyberattacks every day, a figure that can more than double during periods of global or regional tension, according to Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Government’s Cybersecurity Council.
Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the Global Future Councils and Cybersecurity, which opened in Dubai, Al Kuwaiti said the country’s National Cybersecurity Strategy adopts a comprehensive and adaptive approach that enables seamless integration with artificial intelligence (AI)technologies. The strategy, he explained, provides a roadmap for AI-driven digital transformation across government operations, ensuring both resilience and innovation.
Al Kuwaiti emphasized that the UAE’s sustained investments in AI and cybersecurity reflect its commitment to developing a robust digital infrastructure capable of addressing emerging global threats. “Our focus is not only on protection, but also on prediction, building systems that can foresee and neutralize risks before they occur,” he said.
The UAE, he added, recently repelled multiple cyberattacks targeting critical national infrastructure amid heightened geopolitical developments, crediting the success to “highly capable national systems and specialized teams” operating under a national cybersecurity framework aligned with international best practices.
Al Kuwaiti also highlighted that the UAE ranked first globally across all categories of the International Telecommunication Union’s Global AI in Cybersecurity Index, attributing the achievement to the country’s forward-looking vision, strategic technology investments, and continuous training of national talent in partnership with leading global institutions.
Warning against the irresponsible use of AI, Al Kuwaiti noted that new technologies have introduced sophisticated threats such as deepfakes and digital manipulation, which are increasingly used in information and cyber warfare. “Artificial intelligence must be developed responsibly and ethically,” he said, “because misuse can jeopardize data protection and open new doors to cyber intrusions.”
The UAE’s proactive cybersecurity stance, he concluded, reflects its ambition to remain at the forefront of digital innovation, balancing technological progress with security, trust, and global cooperation.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox