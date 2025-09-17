AI-Powered cybersecurity to take the spotlight at CYSEC UAE 2025

AI-powered Threat Defense: Advanced machine learning algorithms can analyze large sets of data and detect anomalous behavior and potential threats much more quickly than conventional methods. This, coupled with AI being used to automate the response to threats, can allow them to be resolved more quickly and effectively.

Cloud Security: AI-powered tools can be used to secure cloud-based environments, and identify vulnerabilities as well as detect threats in real time. Part of the UAE’s digital transformation goals include widespread cloud adoption, and enhancing cloud security is a priority to achieving that without compromising security.

Cyber Governance: To build an effective national cybersecurity workforce, government agencies will need trained and qualified individuals who are familiar with AI and can utilize it to protect critical public systems and digital infrastructure.

Quantum-Safe Cybersecurity: Quantum computing presents an increased threat to data due to its capabilities and potential to void current encryption. AI-powered tools are theoretically the best option to counter these threats due to their speed as well as ability to create more secure encryption algorithms.

SMB Cybersecurity: Small and medium-sized businesses face the same cybersecurity threats as their larger counterparts, but do not have the same resources. To empower these businesses, AI can provide cost-effective solutions that scale based on their needs - ensuring protection without unreasonably inflating their budget.