AI-Powered cybersecurity to take the spotlight at CYSEC UAE 2025

The summit unites UAE & global stakeholders to advance a future of stronger cybersecurity
On September 18th 2025, over 250 cybersecurity industry leaders, policymakers, academia, and technology pioneers will convene at the Rosewood Abu Dhabi to attend the CYSEC UAE 2025 Summit. The one-day event is the 17th Global Edition of the CYSEC Global Series, which is known for hosting insightful panels and showcasing cutting-edge innovations in the industry.
The theme for this year's event is “Building a Resilient and Secure Digital UAE”, and there are many items on the agenda that will cover topics as diverse as quantum-safe cybersecurity, cyber governance, cloud security, data protection, and VPN services. However among all the topics discussed it is AI-powered cybersecurity that is expected to take center stage and stand out throughout the summit.
AI is not a newcomer to discussions at CYSEC UAE, and last year it had already featured prominently in several panels. The keynote delivered by the UAE Minister of the Interior and Head of Information Security Department, First Lieutenant Nasser Al Neyadi, was titled ‘The New Age Cyber Threats: Leveraging AI To Improve Cybersecurity’ - and following that many other speakers also touched on the role of AI in cybersecurity and cyberthreats, threat detection, strengthening Zero Trust verification processes, and more.
Since then, the use of AI in cybersecurity has continued to grow as more and more tools leverage it to improve threat detection, automate cybersecurity responses, and safeguard data. In UAE the cybersecurity market is projected to grow from US$ 0.59 billion in 2024, to $1.07 billion by 2029 - mainly to fortify against evolving threats, and AI is slated to play a significant role in achieving that goal.
In short, AI has earned itself a place in the spotlight at CYSEC UAE 2025 due to its rapid development as well as the many ways it is being leveraged to combat cyber threats. It is poised to play a prominent role in building a resilient and secure digital UAE - in line with the theme of the summit.
It is expected that the CYSEC UAE summit will highlight some of the many ways that AI-powered solutions are redefining cybersecurity, and will continue to do so in the coming years. Some of the key areas of focus that it is likely to cover include:
AI-powered Threat Defense: Advanced machine learning algorithms can analyze large sets of data and detect anomalous behavior and potential threats much more quickly than conventional methods. This, coupled with AI being used to automate the response to threats, can allow them to be resolved more quickly and effectively.
Cloud Security: AI-powered tools can be used to secure cloud-based environments, and identify vulnerabilities as well as detect threats in real time. Part of the UAE’s digital transformation goals include widespread cloud adoption, and enhancing cloud security is a priority to achieving that without compromising security.
Cyber Governance: To build an effective national cybersecurity workforce, government agencies will need trained and qualified individuals who are familiar with AI and can utilize it to protect critical public systems and digital infrastructure.
Quantum-Safe Cybersecurity: Quantum computing presents an increased threat to data due to its capabilities and potential to void current encryption. AI-powered tools are theoretically the best option to counter these threats due to their speed as well as ability to create more secure encryption algorithms.
SMB Cybersecurity: Small and medium-sized businesses face the same cybersecurity threats as their larger counterparts, but do not have the same resources. To empower these businesses, AI can provide cost-effective solutions that scale based on their needs - ensuring protection without unreasonably inflating their budget.
AI-powered Fraud: Cybercriminals have started to leverage AI to enable more sophisticated attacks. Robust AI-driven security will be needed to counter the way AI is being used to create more effective phishing emails, deepfakes, and automate cyber attacks.
By bringing together global experts and stakeholders, CYSEC UAE 2025 can address these issues and showcase the new solutions that have been developed. It can equip them with actionable strategies to counter AI-related threats and leverage AI to strengthen critical digital infrastructure and make it more resilient.
By putting the spotlight on AI, CYSEC UAE 2025 is set to be a defining moment for cybersecurity. It offers a unique opportunity to explore the cutting-edge innovations and new strategies that will shape the framework of UAE’s cybersecurity landscape in the future, and contribute to the region’s cybersecurity agenda too.
Seeing as cybercrime is projected to cost the global economy $13.82 trillion by 2032, there has never been a more urgent need for proactive, AI-driven cybersecurity strategies that can effectively deal with new and emerging threats. The upcoming summit will bring together stakeholders not just from the UAE but across the entire industry to fulfill its goal of a future with more resilient cybersecurity.
