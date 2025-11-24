CloudSEK partners with UAE's Seed Group, marking a milestone for Indian Cybersecurity

The Middle East cybersecurity market, valued at $16.75 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 26.04 billion by 2030, growing at a 9.2% CAGR. The region faces escalating threats, with the UAE alone confronting over 200,000 cyberattacks daily—34.9% targeting government entities, 21.3% financial firms, 14% energy sectors, and 11.6% insurance companies. The financial impact is severe: the average data breach cost in the Middle East reached USD 8.75 million in 2024, nearly 10% higher than in 2023, underscoring the urgent need for advanced, predictive cybersecurity solutions like those offered by CloudSEK.