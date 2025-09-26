UAE schools lead in digital safety with new framework

Aqdar Initiative shields UAE schools from cyber threats
Dubai: The UAE has become the first country in the world to implement the concept of a digitally secure school across all its public and private institutions, according to a report in Al Khaleej newspaper.
The framework, based on European Union standards for online safety, aims to protect students and educators while narrowing the digital divide in classrooms.
The initiative, known as “Aqdar for Digitally Secure Schools,” was launched by the Ministry of Education in partnership with the Khalifa Empowerment Program (Aqdar) and the defense technology group Edge.
It combines cyber defense infrastructure with awareness programs for students, teachers and parents, ensuring schools can resist hacking attempts while fostering a culture of safe internet use.
“The role of schools is no longer limited to education but now includes bridging the digital gap among students,” said Noura Yousif Al Baloushi, a researcher specializing in legislation and regulatory policy at the Federal National Council.
She noted that schools have provided students with smart devices, internet access and interactive platforms, strengthening technical skills while reducing socioeconomic disparities.
The program also includes interactive workshops and digital codes of conduct that teach children how to safeguard privacy, avoid strangers online and report suspicious content.
