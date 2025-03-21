Fasting isn’t just about what you eat, it’s about making smart, strategic food choices before and after your fasting period. According to Vibha Bajpaiee, clinical dietitian at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC), a well-balanced diet should include complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, lean proteins, proper hydration, and essential micronutrients to maintain steady energy levels throughout the day. “Complex carbs, especially those rich in fibre, have a low glycaemic index (GI),” she explains. “Foods with a low GI trigger a slower, more gradual release of glucose into the bloodstream, helping to maintain energy levels and prevent crashes during fasting.”