Fasting isn’t just about what you eat, it’s about making smart, strategic food choices
During Ramadan, fasting from dawn to sunset can take a toll on your energy levels, making it crucial to choose the right foods for suhoor and iftar. The key? Eating nutrient-dense meals that provide lasting energy, prevent sluggishness, and keep you feeling full for longer. But not all foods are created equal— Some foods provide quick energy, while others offer sustained fuel throughout the day.
So, what should you eat to stay energised during fasting? From slow-digesting complex carbs to hydrating superfoods, here’s how to fuel your body smartly for a smoother, more energised Ramadan.
What type of food help sustain energy levels during fasting and why?
Fasting isn’t just about what you eat, it’s about making smart, strategic food choices before and after your fasting period. According to Vibha Bajpaiee, clinical dietitian at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC), a well-balanced diet should include complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, lean proteins, proper hydration, and essential micronutrients to maintain steady energy levels throughout the day. “Complex carbs, especially those rich in fibre, have a low glycaemic index (GI),” she explains. “Foods with a low GI trigger a slower, more gradual release of glucose into the bloodstream, helping to maintain energy levels and prevent crashes during fasting.”
So, what should you eat? Think sweet potatoes, lentils, beans, and brown rice—fibre-packed foods that release energy slowly, preventing blood sugar spikes and crashes. Deepti Palija, founder of Heart Life Zone, Dubai, and a nutrition coach, also highlights the importance of high-fibre, protein-rich foods in prolonging satiety and stabilising blood sugar, making them essential for those fasting during Ramadan.
Fibre and protein: A duo for satiety and stability
When it comes to staying energised during fasting, fibre and protein are your best allies.
Both fibre and protein play a key role in helping you stay full and energised throughout the day, say Palija and Bajpaiee. Fibre slows down digestion, releasing energy at a steady pace, so you won’t experience those dreaded energy slumps. Soluble fibre found in foods like oats, chia seeds, and lentils, even forms a gel-like substance in your gut, slowing down stomach emptying and keeping you feeling fuller for longer.
In fact, The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition shows that a high-fibre diet can help regulate blood sugar and prevent those mid-fast crashes. In addition, protein-rich foods like eggs, Greek yogurt, lean meats, and legumes work wonders for hunger control. They help trigger the release of appetite-regulating hormones, such as peptide YY and GLP-1, which signal to your body that it’s full.
Studies also highlight the role of protein-rich suhoor meals in curbing excessive hunger and preserving lean muscle during fasting. As Lina Doumani, Clinical Dietician, Medcare Medical Centre Jumeirah, explains, protein also increases energy expenditure through the thermic effect of food while preserving lean muscle mass, which enhances metabolic efficiency.
Together, these powerhouse nutrients—fibre and protein—stabilise blood sugar, curb hunger, and provide a steady flow of energy, ensuring you stay strong throughout the fasting hours.
The best food combinations to avoid energy crashes
To avoid the energy crashes, while fasting, it’s all about choosing the right food combinations that stabilises blood sugar and keep you going strong. According to Bajpaiee, the trick is balancing your macronutrients, complex carbs, lean protein, healthy fats, and hydration, so your meals give you lasting energy.
Complex carbs like oats, quinoa, and chickpeas are slow-burners, releasing energy gradually throughout the day. Pair these with lean proteins like eggs, Greek yogurt, and chicken, which not only keep you feeling fuller for longer but also help stabilise your energy. Add in healthy fats from almonds, walnuts, and chia seeds to slow digestion and give you that steady energy boost.
Don’t forget the fresh fruits and vegetables. They’re packed with fibre and micronutrients that help support your energy levels and keep you nourished. With these combinations, you’ll stay fueled and focused from suhoor to iftar.
Try combinations like oats with nut butter, chia seeds, and banana for a mix of slow-digesting carbs, healthy fats, and a natural sugar lift. Whole wheat toast with avocado and boiled eggs provides complex carbs, healthy fats, and protein to keep you going through the day.
Doumani explains further:
For suhoor
Try combinations like oats with nut butter, chia seeds, and banana for a mix of slow-digesting carbs, healthy fats, and a natural sugar lift. Whole wheat toast with avocado and boiled eggs provides complex carbs, healthy fats, and protein to keep you going through the day.
Greek yogurt with nuts and berries offers protein, antioxidants, and fibre to support digestion and prevent fatigue. Lentil soup with whole wheat crackers and a drizzle of olive oil balances fibre, protein, and healthy fats for slow digestion and sustained energy.
For iftar:
For iftar: Opt for dates paired with water and nuts offer a quick energy boost without a crash, while grilled chicken with rice and steamed veggies helps replenish muscles and stabilise energy. Brown rice, salmon, and spinach salad provide a balanced mix of complex carbs, protein, and iron to prevent fatigue.
A whole wheat wrap with hummus and grilled vegetables is another great choice, providing fibre and healthy fats to maintain energy levels.
Hydration is equally important, so drink plenty of water between iftar and suhoor to avoid dehydration-related fatigue. “Avoid refined sugars and white bread, which cause rapid blood sugar spikes and crashes, and limit caffeine at suhoor to prevent dehydration,” explains Doumani.
Eating slowly at iftar allows your body to better absorb nutrients and prevent overeating, helping maintain stable energy levels throughout the day.
Watermelon, cucumbers, and oranges, which are over 85 per cent water, help maintain fluid and electrolyte balance. Dairy options like yogurt, which contains around 85 per cent water, not only provide hydration but also support gut health.
Hydration tips: Don’t underestimate the importance of water
Hydration is just as important as food when it comes to maintaining energy during Ramadan fasting.
As Bajpaiee explains, “A person should consume at least 8–10 cups, which are 2–2.5 litres, of water between iftar and suhoor during Ramadan to prevent dehydration.” The precise amount can vary depending on individual factors such as physical activity level, climate, body size, and clinical condition, but this range is a general guideline to help maintain adequate hydration.
Water-rich superfoods
After fasting for hours, the body is significantly dehydrated, which can affect energy levels, focus, and even mood. So, to maintain hydration during fasting, particularly during suhoor and iftar, it’s important to incorporate water-rich foods into your meals. Paljia explains, “Watermelon, cucumbers, and oranges, which are over 85 per cent water, help maintain fluid and electrolyte balance. Dairy options like yogurt, which contains around 85 per cent water, not only provide hydration but also support gut health.”
Coconut water serves as a natural electrolyte source, replenishing essential minerals such as potassium and sodium. Additionally, light vegetable or chicken broths offer both hydration and essential minerals, helping to keep you nourished. These hydrating foods, backed by nutritional studies, can support hydration and sustain energy throughout the fasting period.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox