Innovative… or AI native? Which AI descriptor should enterprises actually seek out

In practice, that might translate to nurturing internal “AI champions” to lead by example, sharing insights and helping colleagues find practical ways to integrate AI into their workflows. It also involves embedding AI literacy across the organisation so that everyone (not just the technically inclined) understands its potential and its pitfalls. Governance is also essential. Far from being a brake on innovation, it is the foundation for trust. When employees know there’s a clear structure for using AI ethically and effectively, they’re more likely to embrace it.