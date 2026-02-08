This recognition follows Sharjah’s role in hosting the Regional Conference on Early Childhood Care and Education in the Arab States in June 2023. The event, held under the patronage of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, in collaboration with UNESCO’s Multisectoral Regional Office for the Arab States, brought together key stakeholders including the Sharjah Private Education Authority, the Sharjah Education Academy, and the Sharjah Child Friendly Office.

The selection highlights Sharjah’s continuous efforts to strengthen early childhood systems through evidence-based policies, effective governance, and high-quality care and education services. It also underscores the Emirate’s reputation as a regional model for early childhood development.

Sharjah has been chosen by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to participate in the pilot phase of its Early Childhood Care and Education – Progress Assessment and Transformation Tool (ECCE-PATT), marking a major milestone for the Emirate’s early childhood sector.

Dr. Borhene Chakroun, Director of the Division for Policies and Lifelong Learning Systems at UNESCO, added: “Lifelong learning starts in the earliest years. Sharjah’s pilot of the ECCE-PATT tool will provide the evidence needed to strengthen early childhood systems, support school readiness, and enhance lifelong learning opportunities. This initiative demonstrates Sharjah’s leadership in placing early childhood at the heart of education transformation.”

Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority and President of the Sharjah Education Academy, said: “UNESCO’s selection of Sharjah for this pilot aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi. We are committed to advancing excellence in early childhood education. The outcomes of this assessment will guide targeted improvements, ensuring our children benefit from the highest international standards, in close collaboration with UNESCO.”

UNESCO’s invitation reflects the Emirate’s comprehensive approach to early childhood development, combining supportive policies, strong governance, quality education provision, and close coordination among institutions. The ECCE-PATT pilot in Sharjah will produce a detailed self-assessment of the early childhood sector, documenting achievements, identifying gaps, and sharing promising practices as a reference for the region.

With these initiatives, Sharjah reaffirms its commitment to placing children at the centre of development, creating an education system that nurtures growth, learning, and the future success of the next generation.

The session will bring together senior policymakers, experts, and representatives from the UAE, the Gulf region, and the Arab world, alongside international organisations and academic institutions. Participants will discuss Sharjah’s pilot findings, share knowledge, and develop actionable recommendations to strengthen early childhood systems, curriculum, and policy alignment across the region.

In a related development, the Sharjah Private Education Authority and the Sharjah Education Academy, in partnership with UNESCO, will host a high-level closed policy dialogue during the Pre-Conference Day of the Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education, scheduled for February 14–15, 2026 at the Sharjah Education Academy campus.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.