PRT: Modern cars are outpacing human reaction time

While vehicles have become faster, smoother and significantly more responsive, the human brain has not evolved at the same pace. Not even close. Road safety researchers refer to this gap as Perception-Response Time (PRT) — the time it takes for a driver to notice a hazard, interpret it, decide on an action, and initiate the first physical movement, such as lifting off the throttle, steering, or touching the brake. Not full braking. Not evasive heroics. Just the start of a response.