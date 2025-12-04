Putin’s Delhi visit puts spotlight on Hyderabad House — Inside Nizam’s palace turned diplomatic hub

Long before it became a diplomatic hub, Hyderabad House was built as the Delhi home of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad — a ruler so wealthy that TIME magazine named him the richest man in the world in 1937. Stories of his pearls filling swimming pools and the legendary Jacob Diamond kept in his paperweight drawer remain part of Indian historical folklore.

The Viceroy allocated prime land to five rulers — Hyderabad, Baroda, Patiala, Jaipur and Bikaner — signalling their loyalty to the Crown. These palaces were positioned near the new government axis, close to the Viceroy’s House (now Rashtrapati Bhavan), to visually integrate royalty into the British-designed capital.

According to NDTV, the Nizam wanted a residence worthy of Hyderabad’s 21-gun-salute status. He commissioned Edwin Lutyens — the principal architect of New Delhi — to design a building that would match his stature. The Nizam reportedly demanded something as grand as the Viceroy’s House, but colonial regulations required official approval on designs and prohibited duplication. Ultimately, Lutyens granted only one shared visual reference: a central dome.

Completed in the 1920s at a cost of around £200,000 (over £1.4 million in today’s value), Hyderabad House stood out among Delhi’s princely residences. Lutyens designed it using his distinctive “butterfly plan,” two symmetrical wings spreading out from a circular central hall. The layout was adapted from his earlier Papillon Hall design in England.

Since then, the palace has hosted some of the most consequential bilateral meetings of independent India. Former US Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and multiple ASEAN leaders have been welcomed here.

With India’s Independence in 1947, the purpose of Hyderabad House changed dramatically. Hyderabad resisted joining the Indian Union, prompting Operation Polo in 1948, which resulted in the state’s accession. The Nizam rarely used the Delhi property afterwards, and it was eventually transferred to the Government of India, though exact records of compensation remain unclear.

Hyderabad House became the largest princely palace designed by Lutyens in Delhi, surpassed only by the Viceroy’s House. It was intentionally striking — designed to command attention, evoke prestige and assert Hyderabad’s identity within the imperial capital.

One notable feature was the zenana, or women’s quarters, a circular court with small rooms around it. Lord Hardinge, who visited the house, famously described the rooms as “the size of a horsebox” with taps for hot and cold water but no baths, reflecting a collision between traditional arrangements and modern plumbing.

