Russia 'actively preparing' for Putin's India visit: Kremlin

Trump made the remarks during the swearing-in ceremony of Sergio Gor as the Ambassador to India. In his speech, Trump said, "We're making a deal with India. Much different than we had. Right now they don't love me but they will love us again. We're getting a fair deal. They're very good negotiators so Sergio you will have to take a look at that. I think we're pretty close to doing a deal that is good for everybody".