After S-400 success, India eyes S-500 missile deal ahead of Putin visit

According to NDTV, the S-400’s performance — tracking and neutralising aerial threats at extended ranges and integrating seamlessly into India’s layered air defence network — has prompted New Delhi to explore the acquisition of the S-500 Prometheus, a system regarded as one of the most advanced strategic air and missile defence platforms in the world.

While the S-400 supports regional air defence, the S-500 supports strategic city- and infrastructure-level protection. It is designed to engage a broader spectrum of targets, including long-range ballistic missiles, and has been touted — though unverified — as capable against future hypersonic glide vehicles.

The S-500 is not merely the successor to the S-400; it represents a dramatic change in mission profile. The S-400 uses 48N6 and 40N6 missiles, while the S-500 brings in 77N6-N and 77N6-N1 hit-to-kill interceptors capable of neutralising high-speed ballistic and hypersonic threats.

Crucially, NDTV reports that while the S-400 deal was a straightforward purchase, the S-500 is being pitched as a co-production arrangement, pairing an Indian partner with Russia’s Almaz Antey to manufacture key components in India. That would make it one of the largest defence industrial collaborations between the two countries.

According to ANI, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia is “proud to have been shoulder to shoulder with India during its historic growth,” calling New Delhi “a very friendly partner” whose approach to global affairs “rests on a deep historic background of mutual understanding.”

Russia also intends to pursue local currency payments to shield bilateral trade from external pressures, with Peskov noting that “nearly all” India-Russia trade is already conducted in national currencies. Moscow will also propose a forum of importers during the visit to increase purchases of Indian equipment, food products, raw materials and services.

As Putin returns to New Delhi, the S-500 is emerging as the centrepiece of a potential next-generation strategic partnership — one that would give India not just air defence, but air, missile, and near-space dominance for the first time.

