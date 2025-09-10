Malayalam rapper Vedan arrested in rape case amid multiple allegations

He was questioned for five hours on Tuesday before being released, and was asked to return on Wednesday. It was during this second round of questioning that his arrest was officially recorded. Police will now conduct a medical examination before releasing him on bail.

On August 27, the Kerala High Court gave Vedan conditional bail in a case alleging rape on the false promise of marriage. The court directed him to appear before the investigation team for two consecutive days starting Tuesday.

Since the Kerala High Court had already granted him anticipatory bail, the arrest was a procedural formality, and he is expected to walk free the same evening after completing legal formalities.

Malayalam rapper Hiran Das Murali, better known by his stage name Vedan, was formally arrested on Wednesday in connection with a rape case.

The complainant opposed Vedan’s bail plea, claiming he had deceived other women as well. However, the High Court ruled that each case must be examined separately. Vedan’s counsel argued that the relationship was consensual and began after the woman approached him as a fan, adding that the case arose from personal differences.

The complaint also said they briefly lived together and that she financially supported him, including contributing towards his debut album and travel expenses.

The case was filed by a woman doctor, who alleged that Vedan befriended her via Instagram in 2021 and promised to marry her. She claimed that under this assurance, he engaged in sexual relations with her multiple times in Kozhikode, Kochi and other locations between 2021 and 2023.

Police had earlier issued a lookout notice for Vedan, fearing he might leave the country after absconding when the case came to light. Since then, other women have also levelled similar accusations. Earlier this week, a local court granted him anticipatory bail in another case filed by a different complainant.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

