According to multiple sources, over 150 flights had been delayed by mid-morning on Friday, as delays from the previous evening carried over. On Thursday alone, flight-tracking data recorded 513 delayed flights at the airport. Average departure delays were reported to hover around 50-55 minutes, with some flights delayed even longer. Carriers such as IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet acknowledged the disruption across Delhi and the northern region and asked passengers to remain updated on flight status alerts.