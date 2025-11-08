GOLD/FOREX
Hunt on in Delhi for British national after he exits airport without going through immigration

Routine checks on Oct 29 revealed that the passenger was missing and that led to a search

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
He just walked out! Photo for illustrative purposes only
He just walked out! Photo for illustrative purposes only

Immigration and police teams are hot on the hunt for a British national who went missing after landing at Indira Gandhi Airport in New Delhi, reports Times of India.

In what’s being deemed a security lapse, the traveler, Fitz Patrick, allegedly got off his flight from Bangkok and managed to leave the airport without going through immigration paperwork. The authorities are still investigating his itinerary, but it’s suspected that he was to take a connecting flight.

Routine checks on Oct 29 revealed that the passenger was missing and that led to a full blown search, including the checking of CCTV footage. This video revealed that Patrick used the e-visa area to get past immigration, then exited the terminal.

Deputy commissioner of police (IGI) Vichitra Veer confirmed to Times of India that a case has been registered.

“CISF personnel do not operate inside the arrival terminal.  Our deployment is limited to the terminal entry and exit points. The management inside the arrival terminal is handled by other government agencies,” a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official was quoted as saying by the Indian daily.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
