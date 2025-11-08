Routine checks on Oct 29 revealed that the passenger was missing and that led to a search
Immigration and police teams are hot on the hunt for a British national who went missing after landing at Indira Gandhi Airport in New Delhi, reports Times of India.
In what’s being deemed a security lapse, the traveler, Fitz Patrick, allegedly got off his flight from Bangkok and managed to leave the airport without going through immigration paperwork. The authorities are still investigating his itinerary, but it’s suspected that he was to take a connecting flight.
Routine checks on Oct 29 revealed that the passenger was missing and that led to a full blown search, including the checking of CCTV footage. This video revealed that Patrick used the e-visa area to get past immigration, then exited the terminal.
Deputy commissioner of police (IGI) Vichitra Veer confirmed to Times of India that a case has been registered.
“CISF personnel do not operate inside the arrival terminal. Our deployment is limited to the terminal entry and exit points. The management inside the arrival terminal is handled by other government agencies,” a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official was quoted as saying by the Indian daily.
