Indigo flight cancellations: Pilots’ association flags safety concerns

In letter to DGCA, association raises objections to ‘selective dispensations’ to airline
New Delhi: The Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA India) on Friday wrote to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), raising strong objections to what it called selective and unsafe dispensations granted to IndiGo under the revised Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) CAR Phase II.
The letter comes amid severe airline disruptions nationwide, with more than 500 IndiGo flights delayed or cancelled on Friday.
In its communication to the DGCA, ALPA said the decision to extend exemptions to IndiGo contradicts prior agreements, compromises pilot safety, and undermines the intent of the FDTL regulations, which are aimed at protecting passengers and crew.
“It is with profound concern and deep disappointment that we write to you regarding the recent selective dispensations granted to IndiGo Airlines in respect of the implementation of the revised FDTL CAR (Phase II) … has undermined the very spirit of the FDTL regulations and gravely compromised the safety of the flying public,” the letter read.
ALPA referenced its November 24, 2025 meeting with DGCA officials, where it said all parties had agreed that no exemptions driven by commercial interests would be permitted.
“During our meeting on 24 November 2025, it was unequivocally agreed that no dispensation, exemption, or variation, particularly those motivated by commercial interests, would be granted to any operator. The consensus was clear: FDTL norms exist solely to safeguard human life…” the letter stated.
The association said operators had nearly two years to comply with the new norms in two phases. However, it alleged that IndiGo’s DGCA-approved Winter 2025 roster expansion resulted in widespread disruptions barely 35 days after Phase II took effect.
The letter demanded the immediate withdrawal of all selective dispensations, an investigation into what it claimed was an “artificial pilot-shortage narrative,” punitive action against responsible IndiGo officials, and full enforcement of the FDTL CAR with no exemptions.
“All operators had almost two years to implement the new FDTL… Even with this ample time, IndiGo failed to organise its roster and instead increased its operations for Winter 2025… These events raise serious concerns that an artificial crisis was engineered to exert pressure on the government for commercial gain,” it added.
ALPA also objected to what it described as relaxed night-time definitions and the doubling of permitted landings encroaching on night hours, saying such changes “fundamentally dilute” safety protections.
The association warned that any accidents arising from fatigue due to these exemptions would be the responsibility of the DGCA, not the pilots.
Earlier in the day, the DGCA said IndiGo had sought temporary operational exemptions from certain FDTL provisions for its A320 fleet until February 10, 2026, adding that the carrier had assured regulators that stability would be restored by then.
IndiGo has been facing a sharp rise in cancellations—around 170–200 flights per day, significantly above normal levels.
Following a detailed review, the DGCA attributed the disruptions to transitional challenges in implementing Phase II of the revised FDTL norms, crew-planning gaps, and winter-season constraints. The updated fatigue-management rules, mandated by court orders, took effect in two phases—on July 1 and November 1, 2025.
By Friday evening, more than 500 IndiGo flights nationwide had been delayed or cancelled, severely inconveniencing travellers. All IndiGo departures from Delhi Airport on Friday were cancelled until midnight, though operations of other airlines continued as scheduled, according to the airport advisory.
