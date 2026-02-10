UAE- Sri Lanka airfares have also shot up to highs of Dh1,900 to Dh2,400 from off-peak lows of Dh1,200 to Dh1,500, travel agents and airline officials said. Still, it is cheaper to travel to Colombo from the UAE rather than India at the moment.

Tickets for February 14–16 are now listed at around Dh4,845 (₹119,400), with SriLankan Airlines offering flights at Dh4,431 (₹109,200) and another at Dh4,066 (₹100,200). These prices mark a significant uptick even compared with the already brisk demand seen earlier in the season.

Similarly, from Hyderabad, the average sits at Dh790–1,150, but travel around the match has been priced by IndiGo at Dh3,265 (₹80,800) and Dh2,849 (₹70,500) — a clear sign that carriers are responding to event-driven demand rather than seasonal travel alone.

Flights on the A320 narrow-body departing Terminal 1 are already around 60 per cent full, even as bookings continue to climb compared with last week. Thomas said return Economy airfares start from Dh1,150, a price increase that began only with the latest flight additions.

On the airline side, John Thomas, Sales Manager at FitsAir in Dubai, confirmed that capacity will increase to meet the rising demand. He said the carrier has added flights from Dubai — two departing on the 12th and one on the 16th — and increased overall capacity for Colombo.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.