Fares from Indian cities soar, UAE-Colombo flights are still affordable
Dubai: Airfares from major Indian cities to Colombo have shot up dramatically since confirmation that the highly anticipated India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match on February 15 will go ahead.
UAE- Sri Lanka airfares have also shot up to highs of Dh1,900 to Dh2,400 from off-peak lows of Dh1,200 to Dh1,500, travel agents and airline officials said. Still, it is cheaper to travel to Colombo from the UAE rather than India at the moment.
What was once routine pricing has turned into a spike that has cricket fans racing to book seats, driving up demand and pushing prices into ranges rarely seen outside peak holiday periods.
Flights to Colombo from India have become three times more expensive than usual. In Mumbai, one of India’s busiest international travel markets, direct Economy return fares have climbed well above typical levels.
Average one-way tickets now range from about Dh880 to Dh1,450, but for fans flying out on February 14 and returning on the 16, prices jump to around Dh2,367 (₹58,400).
Some airlines are charging premiums: Air India is quoting Dh4,792 (₹118,200) while IndiGo is around Dh3,589 (₹88,600). The cheapest connecting options — for example, via Chennai — are still steep at Dh2,769 (₹68,400).
The surge became starkly apparent within minutes of the match confirmation, with Mumbai–Colombo round-trip fares reportedly rising by nearly ₹10,000.
From Delhi, the capital, the trend is similar. Average one-way direct economy fares sit between Dh1,000 and Dh1,550, yet round-trip travel for the match window has risen sharply.
Tickets for February 14–16 are now listed at around Dh4,845 (₹119,400), with SriLankan Airlines offering flights at Dh4,431 (₹109,200) and another at Dh4,066 (₹100,200). These prices mark a significant uptick even compared with the already brisk demand seen earlier in the season.
In southern cities like Chennai, where the flight to Colombo is a short one-hour-20-minute hop, prices have steadily climbed alongside demand.
Direct economy listings now average Dh600–840, but for match weekend travel, IndiGo is charging Dh2,280 (₹56,100), and SriLankan is charging around Dh2,155 (₹53,000). The steady increases reflect not just weekend pricing but fans keen to secure seats well ahead of the fixture.
Bengaluru, another major departure point, has seen average one-way fares of Dh740–1,150, yet SriLankan Airlines has fares at Dh3,664 (₹90,300) and IndiGo at Dh2,436 (₹60,000) for the same peak window.
Similarly, from Hyderabad, the average sits at Dh790–1,150, but travel around the match has been priced by IndiGo at Dh3,265 (₹80,800) and Dh2,849 (₹70,500) — a clear sign that carriers are responding to event-driven demand rather than seasonal travel alone.
While airlines and travel agents are watching bookings closely, industry voices suggest the surge is just beginning.
On the airline side, John Thomas, Sales Manager at FitsAir in Dubai, confirmed that capacity will increase to meet the rising demand. He said the carrier has added flights from Dubai — two departing on the 12th and one on the 16th — and increased overall capacity for Colombo.
Flights on the A320 narrow-body departing Terminal 1 are already around 60 per cent full, even as bookings continue to climb compared with last week. Thomas said return Economy airfares start from Dh1,150, a price increase that began only with the latest flight additions.
He advised fans to consider travelling a day or two early to enjoy Colombo while securing better availability.
But for Sri Lanka, whose tourism sector has repeatedly taken one hit after another, ranging from natural disasters to economic issues, this is a good thing. Here’s why.
Gayani Jayawardene, Sales Manager, Dubai and Northern Emirates, said, “We are seeing increased bookings and the demand is clearly there. We currently operate 11 flights a week, and passengers are a mix of nationalities.”
She added, “February is usually considered off-peak for Sri Lanka, so this is a welcome boost. Many travellers are making their arrangements online, including hotels.”
The travel rush also follows some controversy around the fixture. Pakistan initially boycotted the February 15 clash but reversed its decision after talks among government officials, the PCB, Sri Lanka Cricket, the BCB, and the ICC.
The move ensured the game would go ahead, avoided a potential $174 million hit to ICC revenues, and instantly pushed up demand.