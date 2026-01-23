Gold poised to break $5,000 mark, cementing its role as a timeless investment

Gold remains unique asset blending financial security with deep cultural & emotional value
Gold is all set to surpass the significant milestone of $5,000 per ounce, underscoring its reputation as a reliably appreciating tangible store of value. Its momentum highlights a familiar reality: across centuries, market cycles, and global shifts, gold has consistently safeguarded and expanded wealth.
Recent movements across major markets highlight this accelerating performance. From January 2025 to January 2026, gold prices surged more than 90 per cent in the UAE and 106 per cent in India, a clear indication of the robust and rising demand for this enduring store of value.
“Gold rate crossing the $5,000 mark reinforces what long-term investors have always believed - that disciplined ownership of gold is one of the most judicious financial decisions one can make", said MP Ahammad, Chairman of Malabar Group.
"We are extremely happy that millions of customers who have purchased tonnes of gold from Malabar Gold & Diamonds across our 420 showrooms in 14 countries have all profited from their prudent decision over the years. Their belief in gold’s stability and reliability - grounded in patience and disciplined decision‑making has translated into substantial long‑term gains”
Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director – International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, said: "Indian women and some central bank governors worldwide have emerged as two of the smartest, disciplined and forward‑thinking investment decision makers, consistently demonstrating a long‑term, value‑driven approach to gold thereby preserving wealth, safeguarding future aspirations, and passing on value across generations."
"Their decisions, taken quietly and consistently over time, now stand validated by gold’s historic rise. If the current demand dynamics and global economic environment continue, it is very likely that gold could approach or even surpass the $6,000 level in the foreseeable future."
Beyond price appreciation, gold continues to hold a unique position as an asset that combines financial security with cultural and emotional significance. Its ability to retain relevance across generations has ensured unwavering demand, even as the investment market evolves.
