Gold poised to break $5,000 mark, cementing its role as a timeless investment

Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director – International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, said: "Indian women and some central bank governors worldwide have emerged as two of the smartest, disciplined and forward‑thinking investment decision makers, consistently demonstrating a long‑term, value‑driven approach to gold thereby preserving wealth, safeguarding future aspirations, and passing on value across generations."

"Their decisions, taken quietly and consistently over time, now stand validated by gold’s historic rise. If the current demand dynamics and global economic environment continue, it is very likely that gold could approach or even surpass the $6,000 level in the foreseeable future."

Beyond price appreciation, gold continues to hold a unique position as an asset that combines financial security with cultural and emotional significance. Its ability to retain relevance across generations has ensured unwavering demand, even as the investment market evolves.