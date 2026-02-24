Asian Paints Berger launches Kaleidoscope 2025 in GCC, bridging design and local culture

Over 70 GCC student teams competed, with 12 finalists at regional finals
Asian Paints Berger has successfully concluded the first GCC edition of Kaleidoscope 2025, marking the regional debut of the brand’s long-standing design and architecture platform.
Introduced as part of Asian Paints Berger’s ColourNext initiative, Kaleidoscope 2025 brought together young architects and designers from across the Gulf to explore global design trends through the lens of local culture and context.
ColourNext is Asian Paints Berger’s proprietary colour and material research and forecasting programme, offering forward-looking insights into design through extensive research into social, cultural, material, and aesthetic shifts.
The programme serves as a design intelligence platform that guides architects and designers in translating future-ready ideas into meaningful, real-world applications.
Kaleidoscope functions as an academic-industry engagement platform developed by Asian Paints Berger to empower emerging design talent to interpret ColourNext research into spatial concepts that are inclusive, functional, and culturally grounded.
The GCC edition reflects the region’s dynamic urban evolution and diverse identities, positioning Kaleidoscope as a bridge between education, design research, and professional practice.
The 2025 theme, “Global Stories, Local Expressions,” challenged participants to design a community centre within their respective cities, drawing inspiration from ColourNext trends while remaining rooted in local narratives.
Submissions were evaluated on design quality, interpretation of trend direction, localisation, feasibility of execution, and the integration of Asian Paints Berger finishes across interior and exterior applications.
This inaugural GCC edition witnessed participation from over 70 student teams across the region, with 12 shortlisted finalists presenting their concepts at the regional finals.
Participants explored three ColourNext 2025 directions - Salt, Bad Taste, and Feel More - each offering a distinct perspective on materiality, emotion, and cultural storytelling.
The resulting projects ranged from wellness-focused and heritage-inspired spaces to bold, emotionally expressive environments shaped by contemporary materials.
The jury comprised Abeer Al Yahmadi, CEO of Abe Design House, Oman; Delvene Lee, Head of Interior Design at KEO International Consultants; and Thiruppathy Ganesh Ram, Head of Architecture and Design at Designsmith Interiors, ensuring a rigorous and industry-relevant evaluation process.
The Regional Winner title was awarded to Sirajam Muneera Sadia, Glerica Irish Clado, and Ayesha Ziyad from Ajman University, recognised for their concept’s strong narrative clarity, thoughtful spatial planning, and sensitive translation of global trends into a locally resonant design language.
The runner-up positions were secured by Abinaya Subramanian and Harsha Remesh from Manipal University Dubai, and Fatma Khalid Said Al Malki from UTAS, Oman, both commended for their innovative approaches and contextual understanding. Consolation awards were presented to participants from Heriot-Watt University and Amity University.
Beyond the competition, Kaleidoscope 2025 concluded with meaningful interactions between students and industry experts, fostering dialogue, knowledge exchange, and a shared passion for design.
The platform highlighted how the next generation of designers is ready to shape spaces that are innovative, locally relevant, and deeply human.
Participating institutions across the GCC included University of Bahrain, Gulf University, Manipal Academy of Higher Education - Dubai, Heriot-Watt University, Ajman University, Amity University, Al Seeb Vocational College, Dhofar University, Scientific College of Design, UTAS, and University of the Arts Sharjah.
With the successful completion of its first GCC edition, Kaleidoscope is set to become a recurring regional platform, reinforcing Asian Paints Berger’s commitment to nurturing future design talent while strengthening ColourNext’s position as a leading colour and material forecasting programme in the region.