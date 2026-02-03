Where to find the best Valentine’s Day chocolates in Dubai

Dubai’s top chocolate gifts for Valentine’s Day, from viral treats to luxury boxes
Dubai: Valentine's Day is less than two weeks away. If you're still figuring out what to gift, chocolate remains the safest bet.
Dubai's chocolate scene has exploded in recent years. From viral sensations to artisan makers, the city offers options for every budget and taste preference.
We've rounded up the best Valentine's Day chocolate offerings available right now. Whether you're buying for a partner, friend or treating yourself, these sweet selections deliver.
The brand behind the viral Dubai Chocolate has created something special for Valentine's Day. Their limited edition Heart Minis Box features ten pieces of their famous "Can't Get Knafeh Of It" chocolate in a heart-shaped package.
Here's what makes it exciting: white chocolate coating is available for the first time ever. Previously only offered in milk and dark chocolate, this expansion gives fans a new way to experience the pistachio-filled treat.
The Heart Minis Box costs Dh160 and is exclusively available on Careem for a limited time.
If you want to try their original offering, the full-size "Can't Get Knafeh Of It" bar costs Dh68.25. There's also a Box of Hero Minis for Dh147, featuring ten pieces in their best-curated flavours. It's perfect for sharing or discovering new tastes beyond the signature Dubai Chocolate.
Vocca has gone all out with their Valentine's collection. Their chocolate bouquet costs Dh160 and promises to outlast traditional flowers. It's a practical romantic gesture that actually gets eaten instead of wilting on a counter.
For serious chocolate lovers, the Cuddle Heart Chocolate Box contains 200 carefully selected pieces in a heart-shaped box. At Dh599, it's an investment, but the sheer volume makes it ideal for extended indulgence.
The most interesting option is their Heartbreaker Ooey Gooey chocolate for Dh40. It's designed to melt and stretch, offering a playful, interactive chocolate experience unlike traditional boxed chocolates.
The Swiss chocolatier offers elegant gifting options starting at accessible price points. Their Diamond Heart contains milk chocolate and raspberry yoghurt bites packaged beautifully for Dh35.
The FrischSchoggi version costs Dh80 and comes in flavours like caramel almond dark, cherry raspberry and strawberry curd. The fresh chocolate concept means softer textures and more intense flavours.
For those wanting to make a serious impression, the Pralines Valentine's Red Velvet Heart box contains 54 pieces. Mini hearts come in five different flavours for Dh575. It's luxury chocolate at its finest.
This Emirati brand brings creativity to Valentine's gifting. Their Jewel Chocobombs start at Dh40 for one. Heart-shaped bombs come in pink, blush and red.
The experience is interactive. Pour steaming hot milk over the chocobomb and watch it melt, releasing fluffy marshmallows into your cup. Stir and enjoy a sweet drink that's part gift, part activity.
They also offer a Bonbon Sweetheart box with 70 artfully decorated chocolates for Dh651. Each piece is hand-decorated, making the box as visually impressive as it is delicious.
Consider your recipient's preferences. Do they love viral trends? Go with FIX. Want classic Swiss quality? Choose Läderach. Looking for something interactive and fun? Co Chocolat's chocobombs deliver.
Budget also matters. Options range from Dh35 to over Dh600. The sweet spot for most people falls between Dh150 and Dh200, offering quality and quantity without breaking the bank.
Don't wait until February 13th. Popular items sell out quickly, especially limited editions like FIX's Heart Minis. Order now to guarantee delivery before Valentine's Day.
And if you're single, then treat yourself. These chocolates taste just as good whether you're sharing or keeping them all to yourself.
