World /
Asia /
Philippines

Philippines mulls Telegram ban over illegal content concerns

Child protection, online scams, and unlawful gambling are key issues under review

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
The Philippine Department of Information and Communications Technology has bared difficulties coordinating with Telegram’s management
Dubai: The Philippines is studying the possibility of banning the messaging app Telegram amid concerns that it is being used to facilitate pornography and illegal gambling operations, according to the country’s Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

During a radio interview in DZRH's Dos Por Dos, DICT secretary Henry Aguda has revealed that authorities have monitored illegal gambling operators allegedly shifting their activities to the platform. He has also mentioned that Telegram is being used to spread pornographic materials, including links containing sensitive photos and videos.

Aguda has emphasised that online sexual exploitation and abuse of children are considered “non-negotiable” crimes and the government would not hesitate to block those that fail to act.

Moreover, he has noted that the agency has faced difficulties coordinating with Telegram’s management, making it challenging to enforce local regulations.

Financial scams and deepfakes

Another concern raised by Aguda is financial fraud. He has shared that some fraudulent activities still persist such as questionable product sales that often target elderly victims.

Meanwhile, the third issue flagged by the DICT is the spread of deepfake and digitally manipulated content.

According to Aguda, advanced image filtering technologies are being used to create altered photos and memes, including manipulated images of politicians that no longer closely resemble to their real appearance.

Talks with Meta

Prior to raising concerns about Telegram, Aguda has met with officials from Meta to address crimes being committed through its social media platforms.

Further, the DICT chief has assured the public that the agency is working closely with the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation to dismantle illegal online gambling networks and pursue cybercrime offenders.

While no final decision has been announced, Aguda has explained that banning Telegram remains an option if the platform fails to cooperate or restrict illegal activities.

