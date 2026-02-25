Philippines mulls Telegram ban over illegal content concerns

During a radio interview in DZRH's Dos Por Dos, DICT secretary Henry Aguda has revealed that authorities have monitored illegal gambling operators allegedly shifting their activities to the platform. He has also mentioned that Telegram is being used to spread pornographic materials, including links containing sensitive photos and videos.

Dubai: The Philippines is studying the possibility of banning the messaging app Telegram amid concerns that it is being used to facilitate pornography and illegal gambling operations, according to the country’s Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) .

Moreover, he has noted that the agency has faced difficulties coordinating with Telegram’s management, making it challenging to enforce local regulations.

Aguda has emphasised that online sexual exploitation and abuse of children are considered “non-negotiable” crimes and the government would not hesitate to block those that fail to act.

According to Aguda, advanced image filtering technologies are being used to create altered photos and memes, including manipulated images of politicians that no longer closely resemble to their real appearance.

Meanwhile, the third issue flagged by the DICT is the spread of deepfake and digitally manipulated content.

Another concern raised by Aguda is financial fraud. He has shared that some fraudulent activities still persist such as questionable product sales that often target elderly victims.

While no final decision has been announced, Aguda has explained that banning Telegram remains an option if the platform fails to cooperate or restrict illegal activities.

Further, the DICT chief has assured the public that the agency is working closely with the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation to dismantle illegal online gambling networks and pursue cybercrime offenders.

Prior to raising concerns about Telegram, Aguda has met with officials from Meta to address crimes being committed through its social media platforms.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.