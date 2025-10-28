Watch: UAE brings hope and daily meals to elderly man in war-torn Gaza

Bliha says 'Takeya' initiative has brought him both sustenance and a sense of security
Dubai: Amid the devastation of war and the struggle for survival in Gaza, an elderly man, Uncle Zaki Bliha, finds a glimmer of hope in the UAE’s humanitarian efforts.
Living through daily hardships to feed his children and afford treatment for chronic illnesses, he says the UAE’s “Takeya” initiative has brought him both sustenance and a sense of security.
“I’m an old man who can barely manage my life,” Bliha said. “I suffer from high blood pressure, diabetes, and rheumatism. My wife is unwell, and we depend on the Takeya meals to get through the day. Rich or poor, everyone eats from the Takeya. The UAE has been a blessing for Gaza after God’s grace, it gives us hope in the hardest of times.”
The Takeya kitchen operates under the UAE’s “Gallant Knight 3” initiative, which continues to deliver food and essential aid to families across Gaza.
The initiative embodies the UAE’s enduring commitment to solidarity and compassion, providing not just meals but comfort and hope to those enduring the war’s daily toll.
