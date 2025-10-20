UAE's Operation Gallant Knight 3 aids paralyzed Gaza footballer Ibrahim Al Arja

Ibrahim Al Arja saw his dreams shattered when a severe injury left him paralyzed
Dubai: Once a rising talent on the football field in Gaza, Ibrahim Al Arja saw his dreams shattered when a severe injury during the conflict left him paralyzed and confined to bed.
His journey took a turn of hope when the UAE, through Operation Gallant Knight 3, stepped in to provide life-changing assistance.
Al Arja, who sustained critical leg injuries that required metal implants, lost not only his ability to play football but also his capacity to support his family.
“During the war, no one paid attention to what happened to us as football players,” he said.
“Then came Operation Gallant Knight 3 to ease my suffering and help me through these difficult times. I am deeply grateful to the UAE and to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who has always stood by us.”
The initiative addressed his medical and financial needs, reflecting the UAE’s enduring humanitarian commitment to the people of Gaza. It is part of a wider series of Emirati efforts to support the health and relief sectors in the Strip.
