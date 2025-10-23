Good news for Indian expats from Kerala in UAE: Deadline for Dh1-a-day insurance cover extended

Registration for Dh62,000 health and accident cover extended to include more expats
Dubai: In welcome news for Indian expat from Kerala in the UAE, the south Indian state has extended the deadline for its affordable Dh1-a-day health and accident insurance scheme that offers coverage worth Dh62,000.
Eligible Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) can now enrol in the NORKA Care Insurance plan until October 30 after the previous deadline October 22 was extended, Ajith Kolassery, CEO of NORKA told Gulf News.
The scheme offers Malayali expats, including students, health coverage of up to ₹500,000 (about Dh20,800) for an annual premium of less than Dh1 per day. It also provides accident insurance of up to ₹1 million (about Dh41,600), bringing the total coverage to over Dh62,000.
The scheme, which requires no medical test, no co-pay, and no waiting period, also covers pre-existing medical conditions, making it one of the most inclusive health protection plans for Malayali expatriates worldwide, he explained.
Ajith, who had visited the UAE in August to spread awareness about the limited time scheme, said the project was launched following strong demand from the diaspora for a comprehensive health insurance scheme.
“We received a large number of requests from the diaspora community for introducing a comprehensive health insurance scheme. So, this project is also based on data-driven insights.”
Since its launch of the one-month registration campaign on September 22, the initiative has attracted registration of around 50,000 families and there are several pending requests, he revealed.
He said the extension has been announced to ensure more time for more registrations before the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who launched the registration campaign, officially rolls out the scheme on November 1 — Kerala Piravi [Formation] Day.
"We will close registration on October 30, complete the issuance of the policy documents by October 31, and the benefits will be available from November 1 onwards," Ajith explained.
The NORKA Care insurance plan allows anyone between 18 and 70 years to join, regardless of their medical history. “Anyone can join this programme without any mandatory medical test or counselling,” Kolassery said.
He emphasised that the scheme covers all pre-existing medical conditions and has no waiting period, ensuring immediate access to benefits. “It’s a flat premium for all age groups — no hidden costs,” he added.
The insurance network includes around 500 hospitals in Kerala and more than 17,000 hospitals across India, offering cashless treatment. Beneficiaries can also claim reimbursements if treated outside the listed network.
“This scheme is convenient, comprehensive and affordable,” Kolassery said, noting that the Kerala government hopes to make it a model for diaspora welfare.
The Gulf region, particularly the UAE, hosts one of the largest Malayali populations abroad. With healthcare costs a growing concern, the Dh1-a-day scheme is seen as a major relief for low- and middle-income expatriate families.
Here’s how interested expats can sign up for the scheme:
First, ensure you hold a valid NORKA Pravasi ID Card (or the NORKA Student ID, if applicable).
Visit the official NORKA Roots portal at id.norkaroots.kerala.gov.in and apply for your ID card if you do not already have one.
Once you have the ID card, enrol in the insurance scheme via the same portal or using the dedicated mobile app (available on Google Play and Apple App Store) which supports Indian and international cards (Visa/Mastercard) for payment.
Upload required documents: passport (front + address pages), visa or residence/work permit, recent passport-size photo, and scanned signature.
Pay the registration fee for the ID card (for example Rs 408 for three years) and then complete the scheme premium payment.
After enrolment, the insurance benefits will be activated from November 1.
