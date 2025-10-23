Good news for Indian expats from Kerala in UAE: Deadline for Dh1-a-day insurance cover extended

First, ensure you hold a valid NORKA Pravasi ID Card (or the NORKA Student ID, if applicable).

Visit the official NORKA Roots portal at id.norkaroots.kerala.gov.in and apply for your ID card if you do not already have one.

Once you have the ID card, enrol in the insurance scheme via the same portal or using the dedicated mobile app (available on Google Play and Apple App Store) which supports Indian and international cards (Visa/Mastercard) for payment.

Upload required documents: passport (front + address pages), visa or residence/work permit, recent passport-size photo, and scanned signature.

Pay the registration fee for the ID card (for example Rs 408 for three years) and then complete the scheme premium payment.