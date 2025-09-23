Kerala expats in UAE: Grab Dh62K health, accident cover for Dh1/day

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan launches Norka Care, registration open till Oct 22
The expat community from Kerala in the UAE and beyond can now register for the Kerala government’s comprehensive health and accident insurance scheme, ‘Norka Care’, introduced by the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (Norka).
The scheme offers Malayali expats, including students, health coverage of up to ₹500,000 (about Dh20,800) for an annual premium of less than Dh1 per day. It also provides accident insurance of up to ₹1 million (about Dh41,600), bringing the total coverage to over Dh62,000.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the scheme in Thiruvananthapuram.
“This has been a long-standing demand of our expats. We are able to realise it today. This scheme will ensure their safety and well-being,” he said, announcing that it will be available from November 1, Kerala Formation Day.
The ‘Norka Care’ mobile app was also launched during the event.
Applicants must be Keralites holding a Norka Pravasi ID Card.
Students must have a Norka Student ID Card.
Age: 18 to 70 years.
Must be residing/working abroad with a valid passport and visa for at least six months.
₹7,800 (Dh324)/year for individuals.
₹13,200 (Dh548)/year for a family of four (including two children under 25).
Rates exclude GST.
Coverage for pre-existing conditions with no waiting period.
Cashless treatment at over 500 hospitals in Kerala and more than 16,000 hospitals across India.
Affordable premiums compared to similar schemes.
Future expansion planned to cover GCC countries.
Registration is open until October 22.
The Norka Pravasi ID Card can be applied for through the official NORKA website.
Payments can be made via the mobile app using Indian and international cards (Visa, Mastercard).
Passport (front and address pages).
Valid visa, work permit, or residence permit.
Recent passport-size photo.
Scanned signature of the applicant.
Registration fee: ₹408 per ID card.
Official Portal
Apply via NORKA Roots https://id.norkaroots.kerala.gov.in/
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox