US launches fresh strikes on Iran; UAE says two ships attacked in Strait of Hormuz

The UAE Ministry of Defence announced that the two national tankers, Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, were targeted by two Iranian cruise missiles in the southern passage of the Strait of Hormuz, within Omani territorial waters.

The attack resulted in the death of one crew member aboard the Mombasa, an Indian national, and injuries to eight others, including four who sustained serious injuries.

The injured comprise six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals.

The attack also caused material damage to both tankers due to fires that broke out on board. The fires have since been brought under control.

The Ministry of Defence strongly condemned this blatant attack, describing it as a serious violation and a clear breach of international law that threatens the security and stability of the region.

The Ministry emphasised that the State reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, its people, and its residents, in a manner that safeguards its sovereignty, security, stability, national interests, and strategic assets.