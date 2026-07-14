GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena
LIVE

US launches fresh strikes on Iran; UAE says two ships attacked in Strait of Hormuz

UAE says two ships were attacked in Hormuz, leaving one dead and eight injured

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
UAEDonald TrumpBahrainIranUS-Israel-Iran war
Add as a preferred source on Google
US Central Command (CentCom) forces will resume blockading maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on July 14 at 4 pm ET (12:00 Midnight in Gulf Standard Time [GST] on July 15). CentCom forces will enforce the blockade against vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas. The U.S. military continues to support traffic flow through regional waters for all vessels not violating the blockade.
US Central Command (CentCom) forces will resume blockading maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on July 14 at 4 pm ET (12:00 Midnight in Gulf Standard Time [GST] on July 15). CentCom forces will enforce the blockade against vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas. The U.S. military continues to support traffic flow through regional waters for all vessels not violating the blockade.
The US launched new strikes on Iran after US President Donald Trump announced the reinstatement of a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. The UAE said Iran attacked two tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, killing one person and injuring eight, while Bahrain intercepted missiles and drones. The US naval blockade announcement sent global oil prices higher. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and Houthis traded strikes, with Riyadh reporting a missile interception and Sanaa airport targeted. Follow all the updates here:

Blockade on Iranian ports kicks off midnight (July 15, 2026)

US Central Command (CentCom) has announced that its forces will resume blockading maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on July 14 at 4 pm ET (12:00 Midnight in Gulf Standard Time [GST] on July 15).

"CentCom forces will enforce the blockade against vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas. The US military continues to support traffic flow through regional waters for all vessels not violating the blockade," the command announced on X on Tuesday (July 14, 2026).

Iran claims it struck two oil tankers in Gulf waters

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it targeted and disabled two “offending” super oil tankers, according to state-linked Tasnim news agency.

In a statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB, the IRGC accused the tankers of being influenced by the US to take a southern route through Omani waters after allegedly switching off their navigation systems.

The IRGC said the vessels ignored repeated warnings before they were “hit and disabled”. The claims have not been independently verified.

US Embassy in UAE cancels consular appointments until July 15

The US Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the US Consulate General in Dubai have cancelled all consular appointments from July 13 to July 15 due to the ongoing regional security situation.

In a security alert issued on Monday, the US Mission to the UAE said people with appointments during this period should not travel to the embassy or consulate, adding that affected applicants will be contacted directly to reschedule.

The embassy said Americans with scheduled appointments between July 13 and 15 should wait for further instructions rather than visiting the diplomatic missions.

"The U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi and U.S. Consulate General in Dubai have canceled consular appointments from July 13–15 due to the regional security situation," the mission said. Read more

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Bahrain activates sirens, urges residents to move to safe places

Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior sounded emergency sirens and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location.

In a brief statement, the ministry said the alert was issued as part of ongoing security measures and advised the public to follow official instructions.

UAE denounces Iran attack on 2 tankers, mourns Indian crew member

The UAE has strongly condemned and denounced Iran’s aggressive attacks targeting the national oil tankers Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, after the vessels were struck by two cruise missiles while transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz within Omani territorial waters.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attack killed one Indian national and injured eight others, including four who were critically wounded.

The injured comprise six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals. The UAE extended its sincere condolences to the victim’s family and to the Republic of India and its people, while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

The ministry said the attack constituted a flagrant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which emphasises freedom of navigation and rejects attacks on commercial shipping or the disruption of international maritime routes.

Trump: Deal with Iran still possible

President Donald Trump said late on Monday he still believes a negotiated agreement with Iran is possible, even as the United States launched a fresh wave of military strikes against Iranian targets and tightened pressure on Tehran by reinstating a blockade on Iranian ports.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump expressed optimism that diplomacy could still prevail despite the renewed fighting.

"Yeah, I think a deal is possible. Sure, I do," Trump said. "We had a deal with them two days ago and then they said, 'Oh we can't make that deal. We have to negotiate it further.'"

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here

UAE: 2 tankers targeted by Iranian missiles, 1 killed

The UAE Ministry of Defence announced that the two national tankers, Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, were targeted by two Iranian cruise missiles in the southern passage of the Strait of Hormuz, within Omani territorial waters.

The attack resulted in the death of one crew member aboard the Mombasa, an Indian national, and injuries to eight others, including four who sustained serious injuries.

The injured comprise six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals.

The attack also caused material damage to both tankers due to fires that broke out on board. The fires have since been brought under control.

The Ministry of Defence strongly condemned this blatant attack, describing it as a serious violation and a clear breach of international law that threatens the security and stability of the region.

The Ministry emphasised that the State reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, its people, and its residents, in a manner that safeguards its sovereignty, security, stability, national interests, and strategic assets.

US launches third consecutive night of strikes on Iran, CENTCOM says

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it launched a third consecutive night of strikes against Iran on Tuesday, following orders from President Donald Trump.

CENTCOM said the strikes aim to impose a “heavy cost” on Iranian forces and reduce their ability to target civilians and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The command added that the operations are focused on degrading Iran’s capabilities as tensions continue to escalate across the region.

Trump to address the nation on Thursday

US President Donald Trump said he would make a primetime address to the nation on Thursday, in an announcement that comes amid a major flare-up of hostilities with Iran.

"President Trump will be making a Speech to the Nation on Thursday evening, at 9 P.M. Eastern (0100 GMT Friday). Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said Monday on his Truth Social network.

Trump did not reveal the subject of the speech, and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for details.

But the announcement comes hours after he declared that he would reimpose a US naval blockade on Iran, and that Washington will institute a 20 percent fee on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump's last major televised address to the nation was on April 1, when he gave his first full public justification of the Iran war more than a month after the US-Israeli military campaign began.

In that speech from the White House, he laid out his case for a conflict that had sent oil prices soaring and his approval ratings tumbling.

Four blasts heard east of Iran's Bandar Abbas

At least four explosions were heard Monday east of Iran's Bandar Abbas, which sits on the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media reported, citing a reporter in the port city's province.

"An IRNA reporter in Hormozgan province reported hearing four explosions east of Bandar Abbas. According to him, the nature of these explosions has not yet been determined by official authorities," news agency IRNA reported.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor ; Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor ; Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor ; Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter and Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

US deploys one-way sea drones in Iran strike as Hormuz tensions spike

US shows first-ever sea drone strike on Iran facility

3m read
A missile launched from a US Navy ship against targets in Iran. The US Central Command has also reportedly used one-way attack sea drones to target Iranian assets.

US may 'take over' Hormuz security as deal fails: Trump

2m read
CENTCOM releases footage as US hits Iranian radar, missile sites amid rising Gulf tensions and IRGC claims of base attacks

Inside US strikes on Iran: Targets revealed in video

2m read
US footage shows coordinated land, sea and air strikes on Iranian military sites

CENTCOM video shows US strikes on 140 Iran targets

1m read