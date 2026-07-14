US launches fresh strikes on Iran; UAE says two ships attacked in Strait of Hormuz

UAE says two ships were attacked in Hormuz, leaving one dead and eight injured
US Central Command (CentCom) has announced that its forces will resume blockading maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on July 14 at 4 pm ET (12:00 Midnight in Gulf Standard Time [GST] on July 15).
"CentCom forces will enforce the blockade against vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas. The US military continues to support traffic flow through regional waters for all vessels not violating the blockade," the command announced on X on Tuesday (July 14, 2026).
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it targeted and disabled two “offending” super oil tankers, according to state-linked Tasnim news agency.
In a statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB, the IRGC accused the tankers of being influenced by the US to take a southern route through Omani waters after allegedly switching off their navigation systems.
The IRGC said the vessels ignored repeated warnings before they were “hit and disabled”. The claims have not been independently verified.
The US Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the US Consulate General in Dubai have cancelled all consular appointments from July 13 to July 15 due to the ongoing regional security situation.
In a security alert issued on Monday, the US Mission to the UAE said people with appointments during this period should not travel to the embassy or consulate, adding that affected applicants will be contacted directly to reschedule.
The embassy said Americans with scheduled appointments between July 13 and 15 should wait for further instructions rather than visiting the diplomatic missions.
"The U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi and U.S. Consulate General in Dubai have canceled consular appointments from July 13–15 due to the regional security situation," the mission said. Read more
Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior sounded emergency sirens and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location.
In a brief statement, the ministry said the alert was issued as part of ongoing security measures and advised the public to follow official instructions.
The UAE has strongly condemned and denounced Iran’s aggressive attacks targeting the national oil tankers Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, after the vessels were struck by two cruise missiles while transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz within Omani territorial waters.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attack killed one Indian national and injured eight others, including four who were critically wounded.
The injured comprise six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals. The UAE extended its sincere condolences to the victim’s family and to the Republic of India and its people, while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
The ministry said the attack constituted a flagrant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which emphasises freedom of navigation and rejects attacks on commercial shipping or the disruption of international maritime routes.
President Donald Trump said late on Monday he still believes a negotiated agreement with Iran is possible, even as the United States launched a fresh wave of military strikes against Iranian targets and tightened pressure on Tehran by reinstating a blockade on Iranian ports.
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump expressed optimism that diplomacy could still prevail despite the renewed fighting.
"Yeah, I think a deal is possible. Sure, I do," Trump said. "We had a deal with them two days ago and then they said, 'Oh we can't make that deal. We have to negotiate it further.'"
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The UAE Ministry of Defence announced that the two national tankers, Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, were targeted by two Iranian cruise missiles in the southern passage of the Strait of Hormuz, within Omani territorial waters.
The attack resulted in the death of one crew member aboard the Mombasa, an Indian national, and injuries to eight others, including four who sustained serious injuries.
The injured comprise six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals.
The attack also caused material damage to both tankers due to fires that broke out on board. The fires have since been brought under control.
The Ministry of Defence strongly condemned this blatant attack, describing it as a serious violation and a clear breach of international law that threatens the security and stability of the region.
The Ministry emphasised that the State reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, its people, and its residents, in a manner that safeguards its sovereignty, security, stability, national interests, and strategic assets.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it launched a third consecutive night of strikes against Iran on Tuesday, following orders from President Donald Trump.
CENTCOM said the strikes aim to impose a “heavy cost” on Iranian forces and reduce their ability to target civilians and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
The command added that the operations are focused on degrading Iran’s capabilities as tensions continue to escalate across the region.
US President Donald Trump said he would make a primetime address to the nation on Thursday, in an announcement that comes amid a major flare-up of hostilities with Iran.
"President Trump will be making a Speech to the Nation on Thursday evening, at 9 P.M. Eastern (0100 GMT Friday). Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said Monday on his Truth Social network.
Trump did not reveal the subject of the speech, and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for details.
But the announcement comes hours after he declared that he would reimpose a US naval blockade on Iran, and that Washington will institute a 20 percent fee on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump's last major televised address to the nation was on April 1, when he gave his first full public justification of the Iran war more than a month after the US-Israeli military campaign began.
In that speech from the White House, he laid out his case for a conflict that had sent oil prices soaring and his approval ratings tumbling.
At least four explosions were heard Monday east of Iran's Bandar Abbas, which sits on the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media reported, citing a reporter in the port city's province.
"An IRNA reporter in Hormozgan province reported hearing four explosions east of Bandar Abbas. According to him, the nature of these explosions has not yet been determined by official authorities," news agency IRNA reported.
Day 136: 2 UAE tankers hit, US to resume Iran blockade
Day 135: US military launches another round of Iran strikes
Day 134: Strait of Hormuz tensions flare after ship attack
Day 133: US swaps strikes with Iran while keeping nuclear talks alive
Day 132: Israel vows stronger military action against Iran
Day 131: Trump tempers fury to end NATO summit on high note
Day 130: Iran reports explosions on sites around Hormuz Strait
Day 129: Body of Khamenei arrives in Qom ahead of procession
Day 128: Massive turnout at Khamenei funeral