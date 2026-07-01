Clause 5: The one clause that could make — or break — US-Iran peace deal

IRGC: Has asserted that Clause 5 authorizes Iranian control over passage arrangements. It warned of stronger actions against "violating" ships and designated only the northern corridor (through Iranian waters) as authorized, forcing some tankers on the southern (Oman-side) route to turn back.

The IRGC has linked this to broader ceasefire enforcement and accused the US of encouraging violations.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (Parliament Speaker and key negotiator): Stressed that Iran and Oman hold sovereign rights over administration per the clause. He conditioned further talks on US implementation of early obligations, including those tied to Hormuz.