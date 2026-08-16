Strait of Hormuz standoff: Three vessels attacked in 72 hours as threat stays severe

Unknown projectiles, drifting mines and GNSS jamming compound danger to vessels
Three commercial vessels were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz over a 72-hour period, with maritime authorities maintaining a severe threat level amid continuing regional tensions.
The latest assessment from the Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) said the attacks involved two tankers and a bulk carrier.
The incidents were reported on August 14 and 15.
August 14:
Two tankers were attacked while travelling outbound through the Strait of Hormuz.
Both vessels were hit by unknown projectiles and suffered minor damage.
Both ships were able to continue under their own power.
No crew injuries or environmental impact were reported.
August 15:
A bulk carrier travelling inbound was struck by an unknown projectile that hit its hull.
No casualties were reported. The extent of the damage and any environmental impact remain unknown.
Commercial shipping through the Strait remains significantly below normal levels.
57: US-facilitated Strait of Hormuz transits between August 13 and 15.
138: Approximate historical daily average.
Tracking data showed single-digit numbers or no tankers transiting in either direction on some days.
JMIC said the latest attacks are consistent with its existing severe threat assessment and do not indicate a change in Iran’s assessed intent or capability.
Vessels operating with AIS switched on may receive radio calls directing them towards the northern Iranian-controlled route, according to the advisory.
The maritime security assessment warned of continued risks from drifting or uncharted mines in and around the Strait’s traffic separation scheme.
GNSS interference also remains persistent around the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf of Oman and the wider Arabian Gulf.
JMIC urged vessels to maintain heightened situational awareness and exercise caution during approaches and transit.
The US blockade of Iranian ports remains in force, with vessels potentially subject to monitoring, radio hails and compliance checks.
US CENTCOM said that as of August 14:
62 commercial vessels had been redirected.
Three vessels had been disabled.
Two vessels had been boarded for compliance verification.
Neutral commercial transit remains permitted, but vessels should expect a strong US naval presence, persistent monitoring by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and increased VHF communications.
The JMIC assessment also highlighted risks across other key shipping routes:
Strait of Hormuz: Severe
Gulf of Oman: Substantial
Arabian Gulf: Moderate
Gulf of Aden: Substantial
Southern Red Sea/Bab el-Mandeb: Substantial
Northern Red Sea/Suez Canal: Moderate
Eastern Mediterranean: Low
Commercial traffic through the Southern Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb remains below pre-July levels following Houthi threats and attacks.
JMIC also said Al-Mokha port in Yemen has suspended commercial and maritime operations following a series of missile attacks, which caused deaths, infrastructure damage and fires aboard commercial vessels.
The latest assessment underlines the continuing risks facing commercial shipping across the region, with vessel attacks, navigation interference and military activity keeping security conditions elevated.