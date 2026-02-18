GOLD/FOREX
Ramadan

UAE religious authority urges moderation in Taraweeh prayers during Ramadan

Imams advised to ease pace as worshippers urged to respect mosque etiquette

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Clerics asked to show leniency; public reminded on parking and safety.
Gulf News archives

Dubai: The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat has called on imams and preachers to exercise moderation and consideration for worshippers during Taraweeh prayers in Ramadan.

The authority urged clerics to show balance and leniency in leading prayers, serve as role models in conduct, promote calm and reflect the values of society.

Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the authority, also appealed to worshippers to uphold the sanctity of mosques, stressing that they were built for remembrance of God and to foster harmony, tolerance and tranquillity. He called on mosque-goers to comply with parking regulations, avoid blocking roads near mosque entrances and be mindful of public safety.

He added that individuals who are unwell should avoid attending congregational prayers to prevent harm to others.

The authority said it continues to prioritise the construction of mosques in new residential areas in coordination with relevant government bodies to facilitate access to worship. Several new mosques bearing the names of the UAE’s seven emirates have recently opened, while 66 additional mosques are expected to be inaugurated upon completion.

Maintenance and preparedness remain a key focus, the authority said, noting that around 12,500 saplings have been planted at 224 mosques as part of the first phase of its “Let Us Green Our Mosques” campaign.

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
File image: Taraweeh prayers involve reading long chapters of the Quran every night, with the aim to complete the entire Quran by the end of the last day of Ramadan.

