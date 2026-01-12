113 Dubai government employees graduate in social care programme

CDA’s mandatory social workers’ prog with University of Birmingham graduates first cohort
Dubai: Dubai’s Community Development Authority (CDA) on Monday marked a milestone in strengthening the emirate’s social care workforce, with 113 government employees graduating from a mandatory social care qualification programme.
The graduation of the first cohort of the Social Professional Qualification Programme delivered by the University of Birmingham marks a pivotal step in Dubai's mission to create a more people-centred society, with participants drawn from eight key government entities including Dubai Police, Dubai Health, and the Roads and Transport Authority, officials said.
The 74-day programme saw participants complete 40 accredited training hours in two modules, combining international best practices with local context to elevate professional standards across Dubai's social sector.
Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of CDA in Dubai, said that the graduation of the first cohort reflects the leadership's vision of placing people at the centre of development.
She noted that investing in social professionals is fundamental to strengthening community cohesion and improving quality of life. She added that the programme represents a successful model of international academic collaboration that supports the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda D33 and contributes to the continuous development of social services across the emirate.
Professor Yusra Mouzughi, Provost, University of Birmingham, Dubai expressed pride in the partnership with the CDA, noting that the programme demonstrates a shared commitment to developing social professionals through a framework that combines academic rigour with practical application.
She highlighted the programme's role in enhancing professional readiness and supporting the delivery of effective, responsible social services that respond to evolving community needs.
The programme brought together a diverse group of social care experts, including 35 social workers, 32 assistant psychologists, 24 social counsellors, and 13 psychologists, alongside professionals from nine other specialised roles such as special education teachers, behaviour analysts, and learning support assistants.
The graduation ceremony, attended by Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council, senior officials, representatives of participating government entities, and programme graduates, underscored the importance of institutional collaboration in achieving sustainable social impact.
Participants represented the Community Development Authority, Dubai Police, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Courts, Dubai Health, Public Prosecution, Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, and Erada for Treatment and Rehab.
The CDA affirmed that the programme extends beyond a conventional training pathway, serving instead as a comprehensive platform for developing professional capacities that reinforce Dubai's social sector ecosystem.
The authority noted that the graduation of the first cohort marks the beginning of a new phase for the programme, including future development and expansion, further strengthening the role of social professionals as key partners in achieving the emirate's objectives and contributing to a more cohesive, sustainable society.
The initiative reflects Dubai's commitment to enhancing professional capabilities within government social entities and supporting the development of a more efficient and sustainable social system, with professionals now equipped with enhanced knowledge and skills to deliver high-quality services that contribute to community cohesion and long-term social stability.
