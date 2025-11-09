GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Golf in UAE

Asaji becomes first Japanese in 49 years to win Singapore Open

Asaji edges out Wang Jeung-hun on the New Course at Singapore Island Country Club

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Japan's Yosuke Asaji posing with the trophy after the 2025 Moutai Singapore Open golf tournament at the Singapore Island Country Club golf course in Singapore.
Japan's Yosuke Asaji posing with the trophy after the 2025 Moutai Singapore Open golf tournament at the Singapore Island Country Club golf course in Singapore.
AFP

Singapore: Yosuke Asaji sank a six-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole Sunday to become the first player from Japan to win the Singapore Open since 1976.

Asaji edged out Wang Jeung-hun on the New Course at Singapore Island Country Club after his South Korean opponent found water with his second shot and ended with a bogey six.

Both had finished on 19-under par after Wang forced the playoff with a dramatic, snaking 12-foot birdie putt at the final hole.

Thailand's Rattanon Wannasrichan and South Korea's Lee Soo-min tied for third, one shot back.

"I am so, so happy. Today I was able to read the lines on the greens well, it was perfect," said the 32-year-old Asaji.

"This win means so much to me. It is my first win overseas, something I have always dreamed of," he added after victory in the penultimate tournament in the 2025 International Series of elevated events on the Asian Tour.

Asaji got off to a flying start Sunday with five birdies in succession from the second to grab a share of the early lead which he would not relinquish on his way to a round of five-under 67.

Asaji becomes the sixth golfer from Japan to lift the historic Singapore Open trophy in the tournament's 64-year history, but the first since Kesahiko Uchida 49 years ago.

The in-form Asaji, who finished tied second in the Philippines a fortnight ago, has shot to second on the International Series standings behind Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent, with the top two securing a place in the money-spinning LIV Golf League for 2026.

The final event of the 2025 series is the $5 million Saudi International in Riyadh beginning on November 19.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Canada's Leylah Fernandez poses with the winner's trophy after defeating Czech Republic's Tereza Valentova in their women's singles final match at the Japan Open tennis tournament in Osaka on October 19, 2025.

Canada's Fernandez beats Valentova to win Japan Open

1m read
Filipina tennis star Alex Eala

Alex Eala makes another early exit in her Asian run

2m read
USA's Amanda Anisimova celebrates after winning the women's singles final against Czech Republic's Linda Noskova at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing on October 5, 2025.

Amanda Anisimova beats Noskova to win Beijing title

1m read
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz hits a return against Argentina’s Sebastian Baez during their men’s singles round-of-32 match at the ATP Japan Open tennis tournament in Tokyo on September 25, 2025.

Alcaraz sweats on ankle injury after opening win

2m read