Japan polls open as PM Takaichi seeks mandate for right-wing policies

Heavy snow may affect voting as Japan’s conservatives aim for landslide win
Polls opened on Sunday in parliamentary elections that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi hopes will deliver her struggling party a decisive win, allowing her to advance an ambitious conservative agenda.
Takaichi is popular personally, but the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which has governed Japan for most of the last seven decades, has faced declining support. She called the snap elections to try to reverse that trend.
The first female PM of Japan, who took office in October, has pledged to “work, work, work.” Her playful yet tough style has resonated with younger voters.
Takaichi aims to push a conservative platform focused on boosting Japan’s economy and military capabilities amid growing tensions with China. She also seeks to strengthen ties with Japan’s key ally, the United States, including President Donald Trump.
The ultraconservative leader has pledged to revise security and defense policies by December, including lifting the ban on weapons exports and expanding Japan’s military role. She has also advocated tougher measures on foreigners and immigration, though experts warn some policies could undermine civil rights.
Surveys indicate the LDP, together with its new coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, could win a majority in the 465-seat lower house. A coalition win could see as many as 300 seats, a significant increase from the party’s thin majority since its 2024 election loss.
“If the LDP fails to win a majority, I will step down,” Takaichi said. A strong victory could signal a shift to the right in security, immigration, and other domestic policies.
Record snowfall in northern Japan, which has blocked roads and caused dozens of deaths, could affect voting or delay counting in affected regions.
