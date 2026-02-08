GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia

Japan polls open as PM Takaichi seeks mandate for right-wing policies

Heavy snow may affect voting as Japan’s conservatives aim for landslide win

Last updated:
AP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Voting begins for Japan’s Lower House election
Voting begins for Japan’s Lower House election
ANI

Polls opened on Sunday in parliamentary elections that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi hopes will deliver her struggling party a decisive win, allowing her to advance an ambitious conservative agenda.

Takaichi is popular personally, but the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which has governed Japan for most of the last seven decades, has faced declining support. She called the snap elections to try to reverse that trend.

The first female PM of Japan, who took office in October, has pledged to “work, work, work.” Her playful yet tough style has resonated with younger voters.

Right-wing agenda on the line

Takaichi aims to push a conservative platform focused on boosting Japan’s economy and military capabilities amid growing tensions with China. She also seeks to strengthen ties with Japan’s key ally, the United States, including President Donald Trump.

The ultraconservative leader has pledged to revise security and defense policies by December, including lifting the ban on weapons exports and expanding Japan’s military role. She has also advocated tougher measures on foreigners and immigration, though experts warn some policies could undermine civil rights.

Election forecasts and stakes

Surveys indicate the LDP, together with its new coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, could win a majority in the 465-seat lower house. A coalition win could see as many as 300 seats, a significant increase from the party’s thin majority since its 2024 election loss.

“If the LDP fails to win a majority, I will step down,” Takaichi said. A strong victory could signal a shift to the right in security, immigration, and other domestic policies.

Voting challenges

Record snowfall in northern Japan, which has blocked roads and caused dozens of deaths, could affect voting or delay counting in affected regions.

Related Topics:
Japan

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The New York times’ headquarters building is seen in New York City.

Unfavourable poll sparks fresh legal threat from Trump

2m read
Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, the UAE's Minister of Family

'Infrastructure projects must prioritise families'

2m read
Japan, South Korea leaders bond over K-pop jam

Japan, South Korea leaders bond over K-pop jam

1m read
A man walks past an electronic quotation board displaying the Nikkei 225 stock prices on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on October 14, 2025.

Tokyo stocks jump 3% on election speculation

1m read