ASIA
World
Asia

Japan's Takaichi says will 'steadfastly protect' territorial waters

Japanese leader pledges to boster the country's defences and intelligence capacity

AFP
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), speaks during a press conference at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo on February 9, 2026.
AFP

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Monday that Japan would steadfastly protect its territory, territorial waters and airspace, pledging to bolster the country's defences and intelligence capacity.

"No one will come to the aid of a nation that lacks the resolve to defend itself with its own hands. We will steadfastly protect our nation's peace and independence, our territory, territorial waters, airspace, and the lives and safety of our citizens," Takaichi told a news conference after winning a landslide election victory.

"We will also enhance intelligence capabilities. We will strengthen our national intelligence analysis capabilities, prevent crises, and establish a system to strategically protect our national interests," Takaichi said.

She said she plans to build a national intelligence bureau and introduce a bill to set up a committee to review national security risk of foreign investments in Japan.

Takaichi also reiterated that she plans to revise national security policy documents to reflect the changing security environment.

