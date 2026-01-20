Spanish golf great Ballesteros's statue goes missing

Ballesteros, who died at 54 of brain cancer in 2011, won five major championships
Barcelona: A life-sized statue of Spanish golf great Seve Ballesteros has gone missing from his hometown Pedrena, in the north of the country in an apparent robbery.
The statue, depicting Ballesteros's celebration after winning the British Open in 1984, was installed in a park in the village of Pedrena in 2017.
Marina de Cudeyo mayor Pedro Perez said there was "indignation, incredulity and sadness" after the apparent robbery of the statue.
Pedrena is in the municipality of Marina de Cudeyo, in the region of Cantabria.
Marina de Cudeyo town hall had posted on their social media accounts on Monday about the statue disappearing.
"Local police and Spain's Civil Guard have begun investigating to try to clear up this lamentable event, in which everything points towards a robbery," read the post.
