Lionel Messi’s former club is planning to bring him back in 2027

Rosario prepares for Messi's potential 2027 comeback

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
The most romantic "Last Dance" in football history is beginning to take shape. Newell’s Old Boys have officially confirmed they are laying the groundwork to bring Lionel Messi back to Rosario in 2027, potentially fulfilling a dream the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has wished since leaving Argentina as a child.

Fairytale comeback

Newell’s vice president, Juan Manuel Medina, revealed this week that the club is actively designing a roadmap for Messi to feature in the first half of 2027.

“It’s a project that goes beyond Newell’s,” Medina told Argentine publication TN. “It’s a project for the city of Rosario, the province, and Argentine football. It all depends on what we can offer in terms of infrastructure and a competitive sports program.”

While Medina stressed that nothing is finalized, the ambition is clear: provide the security and professional framework necessary to convince the world's greatest player to return to the stadium where one of the stands already bears his name.

The 2027 "Transition" window

The timing of the proposed move is no coincidence. While Messi recently signed a contract extension with Inter Miami through 2028, the first half of 2027 coincides with a historic shift in North American football.

Major League Soccer is planning a "transition season" from February to May 2027 as it moves to align its schedule with the European summer-to-spring calendar. This shortened campaign creates a unique competitive gap, offering a perfect window for Messi to make a sentimental cameo in Argentina before returning to Florida for the inaugural 2027-28 MLS season.

From Rosario to La Masia

Messi’s history with the Lepra is the stuff of legend. Between the ages of six and 13, he was a prolific youth prospect, netting 234 goals for the club before financial and medical hurdles led him to Barcelona. Despite never making a senior appearance for his boyhood team, his heart has remained in Rosario.

In 2020, Messi famously paid tribute to the club by revealing a vintage Newell’s jersey after scoring for Barcelona, a gesture that signaled his enduring desire to one day wear the red-and-black at the senior level.

The security hurdle

Despite the emotional pull, Messi has historically been cautious. In 2017, he admitted to Marca that while playing for Newell's was his "dream," the social climate and security of his family remained his primary concern.

"I have a family and my children come first," Messi stated. "I want them to grow up in a calm place, being able to enjoy life with security."

The success of "Project Messi 2027" will likely hinge on whether the city and the club can provide the 38-year-old icon with the peace of mind he requires for his final chapters on the pitch.

