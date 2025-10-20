Lionel Messi wins the MLS Golden boot while dominating across multiple stats

Messi became the first player in MLS history to record nine multi-goal games in a single regular season and the first Inter Miami player ever to win the Golden Boot. He also ended the season with 19 assists, just one short of Carlos Vela’s MLS record of 49 combined goals and assists in 2019. Messi is also the clear favorite to win the MLS MVP award again. Nobody in the league’s history has ever won the MVP back to back, but with the way he has dominated every aspect of the game this season, he is on the verge of making even more history.