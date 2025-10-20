GOLD/FOREX
Football

Lionel Messi wins the MLS Golden boot while dominating across multiple stats

Messi smashes records at 38, wins the MLS Golden boot and eyes historic back-to-back MVP

Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami reacts to a play during the second half of the match against the Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on October 18, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Lionel Messi continues to redefine greatness in Major League Soccer. The Argentine icon has won the Golden Boot after an extraordinary 2025 regular season, finishing with a hat trick that sealed another chapter in his remarkable career.

38 years old and still breaking records

At 38, Messi is showing no signs of slowing down. His 29 goals made him the league’s top scorer, outpacing Denis Bouanga of LAFC and Sam Surridge of Nashville SC, who both finished with 24 goals. His first penalty goal of the MLS season also came in this game, adding a fitting highlight to a night that already felt historic.

History maker

Messi became the first player in MLS history to record nine multi-goal games in a single regular season and the first Inter Miami player ever to win the Golden Boot. He also ended the season with 19 assists, just one short of Carlos Vela’s MLS record of 49 combined goals and assists in 2019. Messi is also the clear favorite to win the MLS MVP award again. Nobody in the league’s history has ever won the MVP back to back, but with the way he has dominated every aspect of the game this season, he is on the verge of making even more history.

Leading the league in many stats


Among all players in the 2025 MLS regular season, Messi led the league in:
• Most goals (29)
• Most goal involvements (48)
• Most expected assists (14.48)
• Most big chances created (29)
• Most successful dribbles (91)
• Most assists (19)

Ready to inspire in the playoffs


Now, as Inter Miami heads into the playoffs, Messi looks ready to inspire his team once again. At an age when most players are long past their peak, he continues to break records, set new standards, and remind the world why he is considered the greatest of all time in the eyes of many people.

Lionel Messi

