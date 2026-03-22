Messi scores his 901st career goal as Miami win

A 3-2 win meant Miami handed New York City their first loss of Major League Soccer season
Dubai: Lionel Messi reached another milestone by scoring the 901st goal of his career, helping Inter Miami CF hand New York City FC their first loss of the Major League Soccer season with a 3-2 victory on Sunday.
Messi brought Miami level in the 61st minute with a free-kick goal, before Brazilian defender Micael sealed the win in the 74th minute with a header.
Miami entered the match looking to bounce back after their midweek elimination from the CONCACAF Champions Cup, where they drew with Nashville — the same match in which Messi scored his historic 900th goal.
Gonzalo Luján gave Miami an early lead in the fourth minute, finishing into the lower right corner. NYCFC responded in the 17th minute when Nicolás Fernández converted a free kick with a powerful strike into the top left corner.
Messi had several opportunities before halftime but couldn’t convert, missing on a breakaway, being stopped by goalkeeper Matt Freese, and even hitting the crossbar.
New York took the lead in the 59th minute when Agustín Ojeda finished a pass from Maximiliano Moralez into the bottom right corner.
Messi responded quickly, equalising with a left-footed free kick after being fouled by Aiden O’Neill. Miami then found the winner 13 minutes later, as Micael headed in a cross from Noah Allen.
The result lifted Inter Miami to a 3-1-1 record, while New York City FC dropped to 3-1.