Messi, Ronaldo and football's endless arguments

I sometimes describe myself as a football hooligan, though only those who know me realise it comes with a large disclaimer. I grew up in Goa, where football is practically another language. During the football season, weekends belonged to local matches, noisy stadiums and passionate supporters filling every available seat. We shouted ourselves hoarse. We argued with rival fans. We also became armchair managers convinced that our tactical advice, delivered from Row G, would somehow reach the players through the power of enthusiasm alone.