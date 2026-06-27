Who are the third-placed teams that have qualified for the FIFA World Cup Round of 32?

Three Round of 32 places still open as race among third-placed teams intensifies
The expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup has already produced plenty of drama, and the new 48 team format means finishing third in the group is no longer the end of the road.
The top two teams from each of the 12 groups automatically qualify for the Round of 32, while the eight best third placed teams also progress to the knockout stage.
With most group stage matches now complete, five nations have officially secured their places in the Round of 32 despite finishing third in their groups.
Sweden finished third in Group F with four points and a goal difference of zero. Their tally is enough to guarantee qualification regardless of the remaining results.
Ecuador booked their place after a dramatic 2 to 1 victory over Germany in Group E. They also finished on four points with a goal difference of zero, ensuring safe passage to the knockout rounds.
Bosnia and Herzegovina progressed from Group B with four points despite ending with a goal difference of minus one. Their points total guarantees they will finish among the eight best third placed teams.
Paraguay secured qualification after a goalless draw against Australia in their final Group D match. They finished with four points and a goal difference of minus two, which is still enough to advance.
Senegal became the first team with only three points to officially qualify. Their emphatic 5 to 0 win over Iraq gave them a goal difference of plus two, putting them in a strong enough position to reach the Round of 32.
Three groups are yet to complete their final matches, meaning the race for the last three Round of 32 places is still alive.
Who will claim the final three tickets to the Round of 32? Follow the live third placed standings below to see which teams are currently on course to qualify.