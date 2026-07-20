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World Cup final goes to extra-time

Red card drama for Enzo Fernandez as tense World Cup decider remains goalless

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AFP
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Argentina fans react during the first half of the Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final at an Adidas fan event in Brooklyn Bridge Park on July 19, 2026 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City.
Argentina fans react during the first half of the Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final at an Adidas fan event in Brooklyn Bridge Park on July 19, 2026 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City.
AFP

The World Cup final between Spain and 10-man Argentina went to extra-time on Sunday, with the teams locked at 0-0 at the end of normal time.

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The European champions shaded possession at the MetLife Stadium and had almost all the chances but could not find a breakthrough. 

Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez was sent off for a second yellow card following a reckless challenge in stoppage time.

Lionel Messi's Argentina are aiming for a fourth World Cup crown while Spain are seeking to win the trophy for a second time.

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