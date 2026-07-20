World Cup final goes to extra-time

Red card drama for Enzo Fernandez as tense World Cup decider remains goalless
The World Cup final between Spain and 10-man Argentina went to extra-time on Sunday, with the teams locked at 0-0 at the end of normal time.
The European champions shaded possession at the MetLife Stadium and had almost all the chances but could not find a breakthrough.
Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez was sent off for a second yellow card following a reckless challenge in stoppage time.
Lionel Messi's Argentina are aiming for a fourth World Cup crown while Spain are seeking to win the trophy for a second time.