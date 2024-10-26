'Strongly condemned'

In a statement, the UAE strongly condemned the military targeting of Iran, expressing serious concern about escalating tensions and their impact on regional security and stability.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for maximum restraint and emphasised the importance of preventing further escalation. "Exercising wisdom and avoiding actions that may expand the conflict are crucial at this time," the statement read.

The ministry reiterated the UAE's stance that dialogue, adherence to international law, and respect for state sovereignty are essential for resolving ongoing crises. The statement stressed the need to settle differences through diplomatic means, steering away from confrontation and escalation.

Saudi Arabia urges maximum restraint

Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its steadfast stance against continued regional escalation and the expansion of conflicts that endanger the security and stability of countries and people in the region.

The Kingdom urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and work to de-escalate tensions, warning of the consequences of ongoing military conflicts in the region.