Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Saturday strongly condemned the military targeting of Iran, expressing deep concern over escalating tensions and the impact on regional security and stability.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for maximum restraint and emphasised the importance of preventing further escalation. "Exercising wisdom and avoiding actions that may expand the conflict are crucial at this time," the statement read.
The ministry reiterated the UAE's stance that dialogue, adherence to international law, and respect for state sovereignty are essential for resolving ongoing crises. The statement stressed the need to settle differences through diplomatic means, steering away from confrontation and escalation.