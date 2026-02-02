GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 17°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Israel claims Hezbollah commander Ali Dawood Amich killed in Lebanon

Israel Defense Forces confirms it killed Hezbollah leader Ali Dawood Amich

Last updated:
ANI
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Hezbollah fighters march in a parade in this file photo.
Hezbollah fighters march in a parade in this file photo.
AP

Tel Aviv: The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) confirmed that earlier today (Sunday) it attacked and killed Hezbollah leader Ali Dawood Amich, who served as head of a branch in the Hezbollah engineering department.

Amich was attempting to restore military infrastructure for Hezbollah in the Al-Dweir region in southern Lebanon and was promoting attacks against IDF forces.

"The terrorist's actions constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," said the IDF.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

People mourn over the bodies of the Palestinian journalists Abd Shaat and Mohamed Qeshta, who were killed in an Israeli strike on a vehicle, before their funeral at Shifa Hospital, in Gaza City, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026.

Israeli fire kills 3 journalists, 2 children, a woman

4m read
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the hilltops of the Al Rihane mountain in southern Lebanon on January 9, 2026.

Israel army says struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

2m read
Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike on the village of Khiam in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel.

Israel launches series of strikes on Lebanon

2m read
A civil defence member stands on rubble at a damaged site after Israeli military strike in Lebanon.

Series of Israeli strikes hit Lebanon

1m read