Israel claims Hezbollah commander Ali Dawood Amich killed in Lebanon

Israel Defense Forces confirms it killed Hezbollah leader Ali Dawood Amich
Tel Aviv: The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) confirmed that earlier today (Sunday) it attacked and killed Hezbollah leader Ali Dawood Amich, who served as head of a branch in the Hezbollah engineering department.
Amich was attempting to restore military infrastructure for Hezbollah in the Al-Dweir region in southern Lebanon and was promoting attacks against IDF forces.
"The terrorist's actions constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," said the IDF.
