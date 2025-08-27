Rethinking success: Why balance matters more than being first

Think back to when you were growing up. You were probably told to speak up, lead from the front, never lag behind, get to the top — or be first — or be forgotten. It started with your parents, who seemed to have an instinctive radar for ambition, quickly picked up by teachers, and soon the whole extended family joined in: uncles, aunts, grandparents — everyone had advice, everyone had expectations. And if you were an Indian child, your parents would announce to anyone who would listen how brilliantly you spoke, wrote, scored, or played chess. You didn’t even need to be in the room — your brilliance had a life of its own.