Shift-based systems in Sharjah may alter Ramadan hours
Sharjah: The Sharjah Human Resources Department has announced the official working hours for government employees during the holy month of Ramadan, setting a reduced schedule for public sector entities across the emirate.
In a circular issued on Wednesday, the department said working hours for the government departments, entities and organisation in Sharjah will run from 9am to 2.30pm throughout the fasting month.
The department added that entities operating under shift-based systems may set the start and end of official working hours according to operational needs and the nature of their work, provided service continuity is maintained.
The adjusted schedule forms part of routine Ramadan arrangements adopted annually to accommodate the month’s timings while ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of government services.