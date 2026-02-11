GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Sharjah HR Department announces official working hours for Ramadan

Shift-based systems in Sharjah may alter Ramadan hours

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sharjah HR Department announces official working hours for Ramadan
Sanoj Saseendran/Gulf News reader

Sharjah: The Sharjah Human Resources Department has announced the official working hours for government employees during the holy month of Ramadan, setting a reduced schedule for public sector entities across the emirate.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, the department said working hours for the government departments, entities and organisation in Sharjah will run from 9am to 2.30pm throughout the fasting month.

The department added that entities operating under shift-based systems may set the start and end of official working hours according to operational needs and the nature of their work, provided service continuity is maintained.

The adjusted schedule forms part of routine Ramadan arrangements adopted annually to accommodate the month’s timings while ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of government services.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

We are days away from Ramadan

UAE announces official working hours for Ramadan

2h ago1m read
How Filipino Muslims in UAE prepare for Ramadan

How Filipino Muslims in UAE prepare for Ramadan

2m read
Faithful perform the prayers after Iftar on the first day of holy month of Ramadan at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque (Blue Mosque) in Dubai.

Who is exempt from Ramadan work hour cuts?

2m read
Volunteers distributing Iftar meals to motorists at a Ramadan initiative by from Al Ihsan Charity Association at a traffic signal near City Walk in Dubai (Picture used for illustrative purposes)

Ask Gulf News: How to volunteer for Ramadan in the UAE

4m read