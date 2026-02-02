T20 World Cup: ICC can’t punish Pakistan for boycotting India match, Mani says

Pakistan said it will not take the field for the high-profile February 15 clash in Colombo
Dubai: Former International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Ehsan Mani has said the governing body cannot penalise Pakistan for boycotting their group-stage match against India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, arguing that the decision was taken under government instructions and therefore lies outside the ICC’s disciplinary scope.
Pakistan announced it will not take the field for the high-profile February 15 clash against India in Colombo, despite receiving government clearance to participate in the rest of the tournament, which begins on February 7. In a statement posted on social media, the Government of Pakistan confirmed its approval for the team’s participation but specified that the side “shall not take the field” for the fixture against India.
“There can’t be any sanctions against Pakistan if it is following government instructions. That was the same basis on which India refused to play its 2025 Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan. You can’t have double standards,” Mani told Sportstar. “Instead of addressing the issue, the ICC has chosen to remain a bystander.
“You’ve effectively left the door open for any country to involve its government — especially when the PCB chairman is a serving minister,” he added.
Mani, who has also served as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), said the episode highlights how government intervention could increasingly shape cricketing decisions, particularly given the dual role held by the current PCB chairman.
The ICC, however, has raised concerns over the Pakistani government’s directive and warned that selective participation could invite consequences. While stating that it has not yet received official communication from the PCB, the ICC described the move as inconsistent with the principles of a global sporting event.
“The ICC hopes the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country, as this decision is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, of which it is both a member and beneficiary,” the governing body said in a statement. While acknowledging the role of governments in national policy matters, the ICC added that the decision does not serve the interests of the global game or cricket fans worldwide, including those in Pakistan.
The ICC said it expects the PCB to work towards a mutually acceptable solution, reiterating that its priority remains the smooth conduct of the tournament.
The PCB has said it will reassess its participation following the government’s directive, noting that the boycott is intended as a gesture of solidarity with Bangladesh. Pakistan are scheduled to begin their campaign against the Netherlands on February 7, followed by matches against the USA on February 10 and Namibia on February 18. All matches are set to be played at the SSC ground in Colombo.
Under ICC playing conditions, a team must be present on the field for the toss to avoid forfeiting the match. India are therefore expected to travel to Colombo, with captain Suryakumar Yadav set to appear for the toss. If Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha does not take the field, the match referee will award India a walkover and two points.
While Mani believes formal disciplinary action is unlikely, the ICC still retains the authority to consider financial measures as it weighs its options amid uncertainty surrounding the tournament’s most anticipated fixture.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox