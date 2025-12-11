GOLD/FOREX
South Africa beat India by 51 runs to level T20 series 1-1

Chasing a target of 214, India were bowled out for 162

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
South Africa's Quinton de Kock reacts after playing a shot during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between India and South Africa at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on the outskirts of Chandigarh on December 11, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: South Africa defeated India by 51 runs in the second T20I in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, tying the five-match series 1-1. Chasing a target of 214, India were bowled out for 162 in 19.1 overs.

India’s chase got off to a disastrous start, losing their top three inside the powerplay. Shubman Gill fell for a golden duck to Lungi Ngidi in the first over, while Abhishek Sharma (17 off 8) and captain Suryakumar Yadav (5 off 4) were removed by left-arm pacer Marco Jansen, reducing India to 32/3 by the fourth over.

Tilak Varma then stepped up to steady the innings. He shared a 35-run stand with Axar Patel (21 off 21) before Axar was dismissed by Ottneil Baartman. Varma followed it with a 51-run partnership with Hardik Pandya (20 off 23), who struggled to find rhythm before falling to Lutho Sipamla.

Varma reached a fluent half-century in 27 balls with a six off Ngidi and remained the backbone of the chase. Jitesh Sharma (27 off 17) tried to inject momentum, but India couldn’t keep up as the required run rate soared past 18.

South Africa’s pace attack delivered a disciplined performance. Marco Jansen struck early, but Baartman (4/24) was the standout in the death overs, ripping through India’s lower order. Sipamla (2/46) also made key contributions, including the wicket of Hardik. Varma’s 62 off 34 (SR 182.35) was the only major highlight for the hosts.

Earlier, South Africa posted an imposing 213/4 after a blistering batting display. Quinton de Kock led the charge with a stunning 90 off 46 balls, hitting seven sixes and five fours. After India opted to bowl, De Kock and Reeza Hendricks (14) provided a steady start. Following Hendricks’ dismissal to Varun Chakaravarthy, De Kock accelerated, adding vital runs with captain Aiden Markram (29) before both fell in quick succession — Markram to Chakaravarthy and De Kock via a run-out in the 15th over.

Despite those setbacks, South Africa maintained momentum. Donovan Ferreira (30* off 16) and David Miller (20* off 12) powered the finish, adding 50 runs in the last five overs to push the total past 200.

For India, Chakaravarthy (2/29) and Axar Patel (1/27) were the only bowlers to exert meaningful control on an otherwise challenging surface, while the pacers endured a tough outing, especially at the death.

