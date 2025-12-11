South Africa beat India by 51 runs to level T20 series 1-1

Earlier, South Africa posted an imposing 213/4 after a blistering batting display. Quinton de Kock led the charge with a stunning 90 off 46 balls, hitting seven sixes and five fours. After India opted to bowl, De Kock and Reeza Hendricks (14) provided a steady start. Following Hendricks’ dismissal to Varun Chakaravarthy, De Kock accelerated, adding vital runs with captain Aiden Markram (29) before both fell in quick succession — Markram to Chakaravarthy and De Kock via a run-out in the 15th over.