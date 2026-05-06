Only 2 points now; Al Nassr vs Al Hilal on May 12 will be the title decider: Ronaldo or Benzema – who goes clutch in the derby?

Riyadh derby turns into title showdown as Al Nassr’s lead over Al Hilal shrinks to two
A week ago, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr looked like they were cruising towards the Saudi Pro League title. It seemed like the wait was over for Ronaldo to finally lift the Saudi league title.
Now, it’s a proper race.
Things have changed quickly. Al Nassr’s impressive 20 game winning run across competitions came to an end with a 3-1 defeat to Al Qadsiah, and suddenly the gap at the top does not feel safe anymore.
Al Hilal have made sure of that.
They came from behind to beat Al Khaleej 2-1, cutting the gap to just two points and setting up what now looks like a potential title decider between the Riyadh rivals on May 12.
It did not start well for Al Hilal.
Joshua King gave Al Khaleej the lead early, reacting quickest to a loose ball from a corner and smashing it into the roof of the net.
But Al Hilal stayed calm. Sergej Milinkovic Savic equalised in the 34th minute with a strong header from a Ruben Neves cross, and from there, they took control.
The winner came in the 79th minute, with Sultan Mandash finishing the comeback and sealing three huge points.
The table now tells the story.
Al Nassr sit on 79 points from 31 games.
Al Hilal are right behind on 77, also from 31.
Not long ago, this looked like Al Nassr’s title to lose. Now, it very much is.
Before the Riyadh derby, Al Nassr have another important test. They travel to face Al Shabab on Thursday, and that game could shape the title race just as much.
If they win, they can extend their lead and head into the derby with some cushion. But if they drop points again, the pressure will only grow.
And then comes the big one.
The clash on May 12 is now massive. All eyes will be on it.
It will be played at Al Awwal Park, which gives Al Nassr the home advantage, and they will need that support.
There is also that extra layer to it. Ronaldo vs Benzema. Big names, big stage.
Who steps up? Who delivers in the biggest moment of the season?
Hard to say, but it is set up perfectly.
Matchweek 33 (Early) – May 7
Al Shabab vs Al Nassr
Al Hilal: No game
Matchweek 32 – May 12
Al Nassr vs Al Hilal
Matchweek 33 – May 16
Al Nassr: (ACL Two final)
Al Hilal vs NEOM SC
Matchweek 34 – May 21
Al Nassr vs Damac
Al Fayha vs Al Hilal
With just two points separating them, everything now points towards that Riyadh derby.
From cruising to pressure in a matter of days, this title race has come alive at just the right time. That Riyadh Derby could be the title decider.