“Referees want Al Nassr to win” Ronaldo’s ex-teammate sparks rigging claims in Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli: Ronaldo hits 970; Demiral sparks controversy as chaos erupts
Cristiano Ronaldo moved to 970 career goals with a crucial header early in the second half as Al Nassr beat Al Ahli 2–0 on Wednesday, a result that pushed them to the brink of the Saudi Pro League title. What should have been a defining night in the title race, however, quickly turned into one of the most controversial games of the season, with accusations of bias, heated exchanges, and post match drama stealing the spotlight.
Merih Demiral, the Turkish defender who previously shared the dressing room with Ronaldo at Juventus and is known to have a good relationship with him, did not hold back after the final whistle. The Al Ahli centre back was visibly furious, directing his anger straight at the officiating.
His biggest grievance came from a challenge involving Kingsley Coman. Demiral claimed the incident could have caused serious injury and demanded accountability.
“Check my foot, he almost broke it. It’s a shame,” he said, clearly frustrated that no red card was shown.
But he didn’t stop there. In a bold statement, Demiral went as far as accusing referees of influencing the title race.
“It looks clear referees help Al Nassr, they want them to win.”
Despite the defeat, he stood firm on his belief in his team, insisting Al Ahli do things the right way.
“We always win games and nobody helps. We will remain on top.”
The match itself was tight and cagey for long periods. Al Ahli held firm before Al Nassr’s quality finally broke through.
Ronaldo opened the scoring with a header early in the second half, taking his overall tally to 970 career goals. As Al Ahli pushed forward late in the game, Kingsley Coman sealed the win in the 90th minute.
It was a result that could prove decisive in the title race, but the manner of it has now come under intense scrutiny.
Tempers spilled over immediately after the game. Demiral was seen arguing with both Ronaldo and Coman in heated scenes on the pitch.
In a moment that quickly went viral, the defender walked around the stadium wearing his AFC Champions League Elite medal, a title Al Ahli won earlier in April. It was a clear dig at Al Nassr.
“For the first time, there is a Champions League medal in their stadium,” he later posted.
Ronaldo, however, reportedly had the final word, reminding Demiral and Al Ahli fans of his own legacy by pointing to his five UEFA Champions League titles.
Demiral’s comments are not isolated. Ivan Toney had already sparked controversy earlier this month with similar accusations.
After a 1–1 draw against Al Fayha, where Al Ahli were denied multiple penalty appeals, Toney claimed the officiating was influenced.
In a shocking exchange, he alleged that an official told him to “focus on the AFC” instead of the league. He also hinted that decisions were being made to favour Ronaldo’s title push.
“It’s clear what is being influenced here… we know who we are chasing,” Toney said at the time.
He later doubled down on social media, criticising referees and claiming even someone from his neighbourhood could do a better job.
Al Nassr may be closing in on glory, Ronaldo might be winning his first title in Saudi but the controversy surrounding it is not going away anytime soon.
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